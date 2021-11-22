 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Tennessee State
Southern vs. Nebraska, 11.21

Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) drives to the basket against Southern's Terrell Williams (0), Damien Sears (12) and P.J. Byrd (3) in the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Tennessee State on Tuesday.

TENNESSEE STATE (1-3)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marcus Fitzgerald, 6-2, fr., 10.3, 3.0; G Kenny Cooper, 6-1, sr., 6.3, 1.5; F Kassim Nicholson, 6-7, sr., 8.5, 9.5; F Christian Brown, 6-6, so., 10.0, 1.0; F Jalen Dupree, 6-8, sr., 7.5, 4.3.

NEBRASKA (3-2)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.8, 5.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.8, 6.8; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.4, 0.8; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.8, 2.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 8.0, 5.6.

Time, TV, location and radio: 8 p.m., BTN, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: It's been a full rebuild for Tennessee State, which brought in 10 new players this season, including seven transfers. Nine players average double-figure minutes, including leading scorers Carlos Marshall and Dedric Boyd (12.8 ppg.), who both came off the bench in the Tigers' previous game.

Trending: Tennessee State has fouled more than just about every team in the country early in the season, including Sunday against South Dakota when the Coyotes shot 49 free throws. Nebraska's improved free-throw shooting should get a workout.

Forecasting: At No. 323 (out of 358 Division I teams), Tennessee State is the lowest-ranked team remaining on Nebraska's schedule, according to KenPom's metrics. The Tigers' only win so far is over an NAIA program. The Huskers should be able to pad the stats Tuesday night.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

