Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Tennessee State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Tennessee State on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE (1-3)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marcus Fitzgerald, 6-2, fr., 10.3, 3.0; G Kenny Cooper, 6-1, sr., 6.3, 1.5; F Kassim Nicholson, 6-7, sr., 8.5, 9.5; F Christian Brown, 6-6, so., 10.0, 1.0; F Jalen Dupree, 6-8, sr., 7.5, 4.3.
NEBRASKA (3-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.8, 5.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.8, 6.8; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.4, 0.8; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.8, 2.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 8.0, 5.6.
Time, TV, location and radio: 8 p.m., BTN, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: It's been a full rebuild for Tennessee State, which brought in 10 new players this season, including seven transfers. Nine players average double-figure minutes, including leading scorers Carlos Marshall and Dedric Boyd (12.8 ppg.), who both came off the bench in the Tigers' previous game.
Trending: Tennessee State has fouled more than just about every team in the country early in the season, including Sunday against South Dakota when the Coyotes shot 49 free throws. Nebraska's improved free-throw shooting should get a workout.
Forecasting: At No. 323 (out of 358 Division I teams), Tennessee State is the lowest-ranked team remaining on Nebraska's schedule, according to KenPom's metrics. The Tigers' only win so far is over an NAIA program. The Huskers should be able to pad the stats Tuesday night.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.