Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Southern
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Southern

Idaho State vs. Nebraska, 11.19

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga shoots under the basket as he is defended by Idaho State's Zach Visenti in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Southern on Sunday.

SOUTHERN (1-3)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jayden Saddler, 6-1, sr., 13.5, 3.0; G P.J. Byrd, 6-1, jr., 9.5, 3.0; G/F Tyrone Lyons, 6-7, jr., 12.8, 5.3; F Terrell Williams, 6-6, so., 7.8, 3.0; F/C Damien Sears, 6-7, sr., 3.3, 8.0.

NEBRASKA (2-2)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 15.0, 5.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.5, 5.8; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.5, 0.8; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., , 5.7, 2.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 6.3, 6.0.

Time, TV, location and radio: 3 p.m., ESPNU, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: Despite the record, Southern has been a tough out early in the year. The Jaguars were within two of Louisville at halftime before losing by 12 on the road, and rallied from a 13-point deficit before falling by three at South Dakota on Friday. Guard Jayden Saddler is a preseason all-SWAC pick.

Trending: Nebraska and Southern have played three times, and all three times the Jaguars have made things tough on the Huskers. NU won 93-86 in overtime in 2019, held on for a five-point win in 2016 and won by 11 in 2012.

Forecasting: With both teams playing for the third time in six days, Nebraska's depth should carry the day. Southern won't let it be easy, but the Jaguars will be playing their sixth consecutive road game to start the season.

— Chris Basnett

— Chris Basnett

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

