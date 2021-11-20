Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Southern

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Southern on Sunday.
SOUTHERN (1-3)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jayden Saddler, 6-1, sr., 13.5, 3.0; G P.J. Byrd, 6-1, jr., 9.5, 3.0; G/F Tyrone Lyons, 6-7, jr., 12.8, 5.3; F Terrell Williams, 6-6, so., 7.8, 3.0; F/C Damien Sears, 6-7, sr., 3.3, 8.0.
NEBRASKA (2-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 15.0, 5.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.5, 5.8; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.5, 0.8; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., , 5.7, 2.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 6.3, 6.0.
Time, TV, location and radio: 3 p.m., ESPNU, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: Despite the record, Southern has been a tough out early in the year. The Jaguars were within two of Louisville at halftime before losing by 12 on the road, and rallied from a 13-point deficit before falling by three at South Dakota on Friday. Guard Jayden Saddler is a preseason all-SWAC pick.
Trending: Nebraska and Southern have played three times, and all three times the Jaguars have made things tough on the Huskers. NU won 93-86 in overtime in 2019, held on for a five-point win in 2016 and won by 11 in 2012.
Forecasting: With both teams playing for the third time in six days, Nebraska's depth should carry the day. Southern won't let it be easy, but the Jaguars will be playing their sixth consecutive road game to start the season.
— Chris Basnett
