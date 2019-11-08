{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska basketball vs. UC Riverside, 11.5

Nebraska’s coach Fred Hoiberg walks on to the court for his first regular-season game leading the Huskers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Southern Utah (1-0)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) John Knight III 6-3 Junior 14.0 1.0
G) Dre Martin 6-0 Junior 20.0 2.0
G) Cameron Oluyitan 6-7 Senior 15.0 7.0
G) Harrison Butler 6-5 Sophomore 7.0 12.0
F) Dwayne Morgan 6-8 Senior 18.0 3.0

Nebraska (0-1)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 11.0 9.0
G) Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 7.0 2.0
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 5.0 2.0
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 1.0 2.0
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 9.0 3.0

Time, TV and radio: 1 p.m., BTN+, 1400.

Scouting: Cameron Oluyitan was the Big Sky Conference newcomer of the year last season after transferring from Boise State. He had 15 points, seven assists and four steals in Southern Utah's season opener.

Trending: Traditionally a bottom-feeder in the Big Sky Conference, Southern Utah has increased its win total in each season under fourth-year head coach Todd Simon. The Thunderbirds went 17-17 last year, their most wins since 2000-01, but haven't had a winning season since 2006-07.

Forecasting: Tough to say what could happen here. Southern Utah certainly isn't a power, but neither was UC Riverside. For the Huskers it's about finding a way to start fixing some of the issues that doomed them against Riverside, and worry about the results later.

