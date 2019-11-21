Southern (2-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Jayden Saddler
|6-0
|Sophomore
|5.3
|3.0
|G) Micah Bradford
|6-1
|Senior
|7.0
|2.0
|G) Ashante Shivers
|6-3
|Junior
|10.5
|2.5
|F) Darius Williams
|6-9
|Junior
|8.0
|7.0
|C) Amel Kuljohovic
|6-10
|Senior
|8.8
|4.5
Nebraska (1-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|16.0
|6.0
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|12.3
|4.3
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|9.7
|4.7
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|7.3
|4.3
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.7
|6.7
Time, radio: 7 p.m., 1400.
Scouting: Damiree Burns, a 6-foot-6 forward from New Orleans, averages just 14 minutes per game off the bench, but is leading Southern in scoring at 11.8 points per game while shooting 70 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.
Trending: After his 12-rebound game against South Dakota State, 17-year-old freshman Yvan Ouedraogo is leading NU with 6.7 rebounds per game. Only two previous Huskers have averaged at least six rebounds per game as a freshman — Aleks Maric in 2004-05 and John Turek in 2001-02.
Forecasting: This looks like the "easiest" game left on Nebraska's schedule, according to the analytics. But Southern has played NU tough in two previous appearances, playing the Huskers within 11 points in 2012 and within five points in 2016.
— Chris Basnett