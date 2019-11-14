Southern Utah (3-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|Noah Freidel
|6-4
|Freshman
|5.0
|3.8
|Brandon Key
|5-10
|Senior
|11.8
|3.3
|Alex Arians
|6-4
|Sophomore
|6.0
|6.0
|Douglas Wilson
|6-7
|Junior
|19.5
|7.3
|Matt Dentlinger
|6-8
|Sophomore
|10.0
|7.0
Nebraska (0-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.0
|8.0
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|10.0
|3.0
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|11.5
|5.0
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|2.5
|3.5
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.5
|4.0
Time, TV and radio: 8 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: South Dakota State has a pair of native Nebraskans who come off the bench. Aurora native Baylor Scheierman is averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while former Winnebago star David Winget is averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.
Trending: Very, very small sample size, but through two games, Nebraska ranks 339th of 350 teams nationally in field goal percentage at 33.6 percent. The Huskers are 340th in three-point field goal percentage (21.2 percent).
Forecasting: South Dakota State's in a similar boat as Nebraska, with a new coach and most of the firepower from last season's team having left the program. If the Jackrabbits still had Mike Daum and David Jenkins, it might have been a long night for NU. But they don't, so expect another close one.
— Chris Basnett