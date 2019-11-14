{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska basketball vs. UC Riverside, 11.5

Nebraska’s coach Fred Hoiberg walks on to the court for his first regular-season game leading the Huskers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Southern Utah (3-1)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
Noah Freidel 6-4 Freshman 5.0 3.8
Brandon Key 5-10 Senior 11.8 3.3
Alex Arians 6-4 Sophomore 6.0 6.0
Douglas Wilson 6-7 Junior 19.5 7.3
Matt Dentlinger 6-8 Sophomore 10.0 7.0

Nebraska (0-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.0 8.0
G) Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 10.0 3.0
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 11.5 5.0
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 2.5 3.5
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.5 4.0

Time, TV and radio: 8 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: South Dakota State has a pair of native Nebraskans who come off the bench. Aurora native Baylor Scheierman is averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while former Winnebago star David Winget is averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.

Trending: Very, very small sample size, but through two games, Nebraska ranks 339th of 350 teams nationally in field goal percentage at 33.6 percent. The Huskers are 340th in three-point field goal percentage (21.2 percent).

Forecasting: South Dakota State's in a similar boat as Nebraska, with a new coach and most of the firepower from last season's team having left the program. If the Jackrabbits still had Mike Daum and David Jenkins, it might have been a long night for NU. But they don't, so expect another close one.

— Chris Basnett

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

