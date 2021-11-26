Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-South Dakota

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against South Dakota on Saturday.

SOUTH DAKOTA (4-1)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Mason Archambault, 6-0, sr., 11.6, 3.8; G Kruz Perrott-Hunt, 6-3, jr., 14.4, 3.0; G Xavier Fuller, 6-4, sr., 12.8, 6.0; F Hunter Goodrick, 6-7, so., 8.8, 8.2; F Jalen Dupree, 6-8, jr., 7.4, 4.6.

NEBRASKA (4-2)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 15.3, 5.7; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.0, 6.7; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.7, 1.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.8, 2.6; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.3, 5.7.

Time, stream, location and radio: 1 p.m., BTN+ (streaming), Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: South Dakota has a 49-point loss (to Drake) and a 41-point win (against NAIA Presentation College) on its ledger so far. The Coyotes also beat by 17 points the Tennessee State team that pushed Nebraska to the end last week.