Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-South Dakota

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against South Dakota on Saturday.
SOUTH DAKOTA (4-1)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Mason Archambault, 6-0, sr., 11.6, 3.8; G Kruz Perrott-Hunt, 6-3, jr., 14.4, 3.0; G Xavier Fuller, 6-4, sr., 12.8, 6.0; F Hunter Goodrick, 6-7, so., 8.8, 8.2; F Jalen Dupree, 6-8, jr., 7.4, 4.6.
NEBRASKA (4-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 15.3, 5.7; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.0, 6.7; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.7, 1.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.8, 2.6; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.3, 5.7.
Time, stream, location and radio: 1 p.m., BTN+ (streaming), Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: South Dakota has a 49-point loss (to Drake) and a 41-point win (against NAIA Presentation College) on its ledger so far. The Coyotes also beat by 17 points the Tennessee State team that pushed Nebraska to the end last week.
Trending: There are three Nebraska natives on South Dakota's roster: Platteview's Brady Heiman, Kearney's Kanon Koster and Papillion-La Vista South's Graham Cassoutt. Koster is averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Heiman, a former Husker, has played in one game, and Cassoutt has yet to appear for USD.
Forecasting: South Dakota is really good at getting to the free-throw line, and really good at limiting opponents’ offensive rebound chances. The Coyotes are really bad at shooting the ball (309th nationally in three-point percentage, 273rd in two-point percentage). NU needs to play solid defense without fouling.
— Chris Basnett
