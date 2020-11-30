Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-South Dakota

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' home matchup against South Dakota.
South Dakota (0-2)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Stanley Umude, 6-6, sr., 17.0, 6.0; G A.J. Plitzuweit, 6-2, so., 11.5, 5.0; G Ty Chisom, 6-4, sr., 9.5, 6.0; G Kruz Perrott-Hunt, 6-3, so., 5.0, 3.0; F Brady Heiman, 6-11, so., 1.0, 3.0.
Nebraska (2-1)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 14.7, 7.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.0, 3.3; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 3.7, 3.0; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.7, 6.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 10.7, 5.0.
Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m., BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Stanley Umude is South Dakota's only returning starter and was picked as the Summit League's preseason player of the year. At 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Umude has taken nearly one-third of the Coyotes' total attempts from the field through two games and is an outstanding free-throw shooter (87% on the year). His size and strength will be a challenge for Nebraska's defense.
Trending: Could be a tough week for South Dakota offensively. Nebraska is second in the nation with 39 total steals. Missouri-Kansas City is first, with 40, and the Coyotes play the Kangaroos on Saturday. Teddy Allen leads NU's opportunistic defense with 4.3 steals per game, and the Huskers are scoring nearly 27 points per game off opponents' turnovers through three games.
Forecasting: Plenty of Nebraska connections in this one, with former Husker Brady Heiman starting for South Dakota, former Nebraska-Kearney Loper Kanon Koster coming off the bench, and NU walk-on legend Johnny Trueblood serving as a graduate assistant for the Coyotes. South Dakota has struggled mightily on offense, shooting just 35% from the field and 15% from three-point range through two games, so look for Nebraska's long, rangy defense to cause plenty of problems.
— Chris Basnett
Huskers forming defensive identity as they use lopsided second half to sprint away from North Dakota State
NU men's hoops notes: Turning the page; Banton's knocks on triple-double door; Mayen's puke-and-rally
