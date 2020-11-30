Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-South Dakota

Forecasting: Plenty of Nebraska connections in this one, with former Husker Brady Heiman starting for South Dakota, former Nebraska-Kearney Loper Kanon Koster coming off the bench, and NU walk-on legend Johnny Trueblood serving as a graduate assistant for the Coyotes. South Dakota has struggled mightily on offense, shooting just 35% from the field and 15% from three-point range through two games, so look for Nebraska's long, rangy defense to cause plenty of problems.