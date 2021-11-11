Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Sam Houston State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Sam Houston State on Friday.
SAM HOUSTON STATE (1-0)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Donte Powers, 6-2, jr., 7.3, 2.4; G Demarkus Lampley, 6-2, sr., 14.4, 3.8; G Javion May, 6-2, jr., 3.7, 4.3; G/F Savion Flagg, 6-7, sr., NA, NA; F Tristan Ikpe, 6-6, jr., 7.2, 6.0 (stats from 2020-21).
NEBRASKA (0-1)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-3, sr., 26.0, 13.0; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 9.0, 3.0; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 25.0, 6.0; G C.J. Wilcher, 6-5, fr., 7.0, 3.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 4.0, 8.0.
Time, TV, location and radio: 7:30 p.m., BTN+ (streaming), Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: Consistently a top-half team in the Southland Conference, Sam Houston State went 19-9 overall and 13-3 in the league last season. Demarkus Lampley was a first-team all-Southland Conference pick last season after averaging 14.4 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range. Transfer forward Savion Flagg was a two-year starter at Texas A&M.
Trending: Sam Houston State has won 18 or more games each of the past eight seasons, five times reaching the 20-win plateau under coach Jason Hooten. Hooten has been the head coach or an assistant for nine of Sam Houston State's 11 20-win seasons since the program joined Division I 31 years ago.
Forecasting: Until the Huskers prove otherwise, nothing is going to come easy. Sam Houston State knows how to win and deeply trusts its system. To put it simply: Nebraska has to play better than it did against Western Illinois, or 0-2 is a real possibility given that the Bearkats are ranked 22 spots higher than the Leathernecks in KenPom's metrics.
— Chris Basnett
