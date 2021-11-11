 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Sam Houston State
  • Updated
Colorado vs. Nebraska, 10.31

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives the ball to the basket past Colorado's Elijah Parquet (24) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Sam Houston State on Friday.

SAM HOUSTON STATE (1-0)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Donte Powers, 6-2, jr., 7.3, 2.4; G Demarkus Lampley, 6-2, sr., 14.4, 3.8; G Javion May, 6-2, jr., 3.7, 4.3; G/F Savion Flagg, 6-7, sr., NA, NA; F Tristan Ikpe, 6-6, jr., 7.2, 6.0 (stats from 2020-21).

NEBRASKA (0-1)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-3, sr., 26.0, 13.0; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 9.0, 3.0; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 25.0, 6.0; G C.J. Wilcher, 6-5, fr., 7.0, 3.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 4.0, 8.0.

Time, TV, location and radio: 7:30 p.m., BTN+ (streaming), Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: Consistently a top-half team in the Southland Conference, Sam Houston State went 19-9 overall and 13-3 in the league last season. Demarkus Lampley was a first-team all-Southland Conference pick last season after averaging 14.4 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range. Transfer forward Savion Flagg was a two-year starter at Texas A&M.

Trending: Sam Houston State has won 18 or more games each of the past eight seasons, five times reaching the 20-win plateau under coach Jason Hooten. Hooten has been the head coach or an assistant for nine of Sam Houston State's 11 20-win seasons since the program joined Division I 31 years ago.

Forecasting: Until the Huskers prove otherwise, nothing is going to come easy. Sam Houston State knows how to win and deeply trusts its system. To put it simply: Nebraska has to play better than it did against Western Illinois, or 0-2 is a real possibility given that the Bearkats are ranked 22 spots higher than the Leathernecks in KenPom's metrics.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

