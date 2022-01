Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers on Saturday.

RUTGERS (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Geo Baker, 6-4, sr, 12.2, 2.1; G Paul Mulachy, 6-6, jr, 6.7, 4.1; G Caleb McConnell, 6-7, sr., 6.8, 5.2; G/F Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, 16.3, 6.5; C Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, so., 10.7, 8.3.

NEBRASKA (6-14, 0-9)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.1, 4.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.1, 5.4; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.0, 4.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 3.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 6.0.

Time; TV; location; radio: 5:30 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: Ron Harper Jr. scored 29 points in the team's first meeting, and much of it came very easily. Nebraska needs to do a better job on him (and everyone else) if it wants to have a better chance.

Trending: Since blasting NU for 93 points back on Jan. 8, Rutgers has failed to score 50 points twice and is averaging just 60 points per games in its five games since playing the Huskers in Piscataway.

Forecasting: Nebraska can win this game. The Huskers did it last March, smacking by 21 points in Pinnacle Bank Arena a Rutgers team that later that month went on to play in the NCAA Tournament. That's not saying it will happen again, but the possibility exists.

— Chris Basnett

