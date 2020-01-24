Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

The Huskers head to the East Coast for a Big Ten battle with Rutgers. Chris Basnett previews the matchup
Nebraska (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|13.0
|4.7
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|12.2
|4.2
|G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.3
|4.3
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.2
|3.8
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.8
|6.3
Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G Caleb McConnell
|6-7
|Sophomore
|7.4
|4.3
|G Montez Mathis
|6-4
|Sophomore
|6.9
|3.5
|G/F Ron Harper Jr.
|6-6
|Sophomore
|12.7
|6.0
|F Akwasi Yeboah
|6-6
|Senior
|9.4
|4.4
|C Myles Johnson
|6-11
|Sophomore
|9.2
|7.9
Time, TV, radio: 1 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Ron Harper Jr. is the Rutgers' version of Nebraska sit-out transfer Shamiel Stevenson — a stout guard/forward who can play and defend multiple positions. Harper had a career-high 29 points Wednesday night against Iowa.
Trending: Rutgers has turned The RAC into a fortress this season, with the Scarlet Knights currently 13-0 on their home floor. Saturday's game is a sellout. The 8,000-seat arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, isn't big, but it will be loud.
Forecasting: Nebraska must be better in the paint than it was in the first matchup between the teams. Rutgers outscored Nebraska 52-24 inside. The Scarlet Knights rank 13th in the Big Ten in three-point shooting, so expect NU to pack things in defensively once again.
— Chris Basnett
