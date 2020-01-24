Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

The Huskers head to the East Coast for a Big Ten battle with Rutgers. Chris Basnett previews the matchup

Nebraska (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten)

Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)

Time, TV, radio: 1 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Ron Harper Jr. is the Rutgers' version of Nebraska sit-out transfer Shamiel Stevenson — a stout guard/forward who can play and defend multiple positions. Harper had a career-high 29 points Wednesday night against Iowa.

Trending: Rutgers has turned The RAC into a fortress this season, with the Scarlet Knights currently 13-0 on their home floor. Saturday's game is a sellout. The 8,000-seat arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, isn't big, but it will be loud.

Forecasting: Nebraska must be better in the paint than it was in the first matchup between the teams. Rutgers outscored Nebraska 52-24 inside. The Scarlet Knights rank 13th in the Big Ten in three-point shooting, so expect NU to pack things in defensively once again.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

