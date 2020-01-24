You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers
topical

Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18

Nebraska guard Cam Mack (3) drives to the basket against Indiana’s Devonte Green (11) in the second half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Huskers head to the East Coast for a Big Ten battle with Rutgers. Chris Basnett previews the matchup

Nebraska (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 13.0 4.7
G) Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 12.2 4.2
G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.3 4.3
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.2 3.8
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.8 6.3

Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G Caleb McConnell 6-7 Sophomore 7.4 4.3
G Montez Mathis 6-4 Sophomore 6.9 3.5
G/F Ron Harper Jr. 6-6 Sophomore 12.7 6.0
F Akwasi Yeboah 6-6 Senior 9.4 4.4
C Myles Johnson 6-11 Sophomore 9.2 7.9

Time, TV, radio: 1 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Ron Harper Jr. is the Rutgers' version of Nebraska sit-out transfer Shamiel Stevenson — a stout guard/forward who can play and defend multiple positions. Harper had a career-high 29 points Wednesday night against Iowa.

Trending: Rutgers has turned The RAC into a fortress this season, with the Scarlet Knights currently 13-0 on their home floor. Saturday's game is a sellout. The 8,000-seat arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, isn't big, but it will be loud.

Forecasting: Nebraska must be better in the paint than it was in the first matchup between the teams. Rutgers outscored Nebraska 52-24 inside. The Scarlet Knights rank 13th in the Big Ten in three-point shooting, so expect NU to pack things in defensively once again.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

