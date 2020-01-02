Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

Rutgers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Nebraska (6-7, 1-1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m. Friday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Junior guard Geo Baker perfectly encapsulates what Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell wants his program to be about. Experienced and tough, Baker is among the Big Ten's leaders in assists and steals, and has been a starter since he stepped on campus. He doesn't always put up huge numbers, but his consistency makes him extremely valuable to the Scarlet Knights.

Trending: Nebraska has never lost to Rutgers at home, going back to a 2007 game at the Devaney Center, and is 7-2 overall against the Scarlet Knights since joining the Big Ten. The last meeting was perhaps the most memorable, coming in at last season's Big Ten tournament when James Palmer Jr. scored 34 points to rally short-handed NU to a victory.

Forecasting: Rutgers continues to make strides under Pikiell, and already has impressive wins over Wisconsin and Seton Hall under its belt. Nebraska will need every bit of the same effort it gave against Indiana and Purdue back in mid-December, and will have to shoot better than it did against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Scarlet Knights aren't afraid of a slugfest.

— Chris Basnett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0