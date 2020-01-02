Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers
NU men's basketball, 12.29

Nebraska’s Yvan Ouedraogo (24), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Jashawn Talton (center) and Irshaad Hunte  try to recover the ball Sunday during a game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Rutgers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
Geo Baker 6-4 Junior 11.5 2.5
Montez Mathis 6-4 Sophomore 7.3 3.3
Ron Harper Jr. 6-6 Sophomore 11.8 6.1
Akwasi Yeboah 6-6 Senior 9.6 4.3
Myles Johnson 6-11 Sophomore 9.1 8.7

Nebraska (6-7, 1-1)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.8 4.7
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 12.8 4.0
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 7.0 3.4
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 13.1 4.5
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 6.3 6.4

Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m. Friday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Junior guard Geo Baker perfectly encapsulates what Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell wants his program to be about. Experienced and tough, Baker is among the Big Ten's leaders in assists and steals, and has been a starter since he stepped on campus. He doesn't always put up huge numbers, but his consistency makes him extremely valuable to the Scarlet Knights.

Trending: Nebraska has never lost to Rutgers at home, going back to a 2007 game at the Devaney Center, and is 7-2 overall against the Scarlet Knights since joining the Big Ten. The last meeting was perhaps the most memorable, coming in at last season's Big Ten tournament when James Palmer Jr. scored 34 points to rally short-handed NU to a victory.

Forecasting: Rutgers continues to make strides under Pikiell, and already has impressive wins over Wisconsin and Seton Hall under its belt. Nebraska will need every bit of the same effort it gave against Indiana and Purdue back in mid-December, and will have to shoot better than it did against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Scarlet Knights aren't afraid of a slugfest.

— Chris Basnett

