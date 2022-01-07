Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers on Saturday.
NEBRASKA (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.9, 5.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.6, 5.7; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 8.1, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.7, 3.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.9, 6.3.
RUTGERS (8-5, 2-1)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Geo Baker, 6-4, sr., 12.7, 2.0; G Paul Mulcahy, 6-6, jr., 6.5, 3.8; G Caleb McConnell, 6-7, sr., 7.3, 5.2; G/F Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, sr., 15.3, 7.3; C Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, so., 11.8, 7.6.
Time; TV; location; radio: 1 p.m.; BTN; Piscataway, N.J.; 1400.
Scouting: The Rutgers 1-2 punch of Geo Baker and Ron Harper is as good as any in the Big Ten. The duo combined to score 47 points in the Scarlet Knights' win over Michigan, and both veterans are as tough as they come in a league that prides itself on toughness. If Nebraska can find a way to slow those two down, it will have a shot.
Trending: Nebraska is 2-3 at Jersey Mike's Arena (formerly known as the RAC) since joining the Big Ten, losing in its past three trips to the East Coast. Rutgers is 36-6 at home the past two-plus seasons, including 8-1 this year with wins over then No. 1 Purdue and Michigan. By comparison, Nebraska has already lost five home games just this season.
Forecasting: Rutgers has found its footing after a slow start to the season, and just manhandled a Michigan team that beat Nebraska by 35 in Lincoln a few weeks ago. The Scarlet Knights also surely remember the out-of-nowhere 21-point beatdown Nebraska put on them late last season in Pinnacle Bank Arena. New Jersey is a tough place to drum up some good vibes for a NU program that sorely needs them.
— Chris Basnett
