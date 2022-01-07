 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Rutgers

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 1.5

Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge is defended by Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the first half Wednesday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Rutgers on Saturday.

NEBRASKA (6-9, 0-4 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.9, 5.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.6, 5.7; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 8.1, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.7, 3.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.9, 6.3.

RUTGERS (8-5, 2-1)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Geo Baker, 6-4, sr., 12.7, 2.0; G Paul Mulcahy, 6-6, jr., 6.5, 3.8; G Caleb McConnell, 6-7, sr., 7.3, 5.2; G/F Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, sr., 15.3, 7.3; C Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, so., 11.8, 7.6.

Time; TV; location; radio: 1 p.m.; BTN; Piscataway, N.J.; 1400.

Scouting: The Rutgers 1-2 punch of Geo Baker and Ron Harper is as good as any in the Big Ten. The duo combined to score 47 points in the Scarlet Knights' win over Michigan, and both veterans are as tough as they come in a league that prides itself on toughness. If Nebraska can find a way to slow those two down, it will have a shot.

Trending: Nebraska is 2-3 at Jersey Mike's Arena (formerly known as the RAC) since joining the Big Ten, losing in its past three trips to the East Coast. Rutgers is 36-6 at home the past two-plus seasons, including 8-1 this year with wins over then No. 1 Purdue and Michigan. By comparison, Nebraska has already lost five home games just this season.

Forecasting: Rutgers has found its footing after a slow start to the season, and just manhandled a Michigan team that beat Nebraska by 35 in Lincoln a few weeks ago. The Scarlet Knights also surely remember the out-of-nowhere 21-point beatdown Nebraska put on them late last season in Pinnacle Bank Arena. New Jersey is a tough place to drum up some good vibes for a NU program that sorely needs them.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News