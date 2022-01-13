Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue

Scouting: After facing one dominant big man in Illinois, the Huskers get the pleasure of taking on two at Purdue.The 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams combine to average 28.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and two blocked shots per game. Williams is tied for second on the team in assists.

Trending: If you're into analytics, you probably know Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country, according to KenPom, averaging 124 points per 100 possessions. The Boilermakers are also first nationally in effective field-goal percentage, and when they do miss, they're eighth in the country in offensive rebound percentage. It's going to take Nebraska's best defensive effort of the season to have a chance.