Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue

  • Updated
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.11

Nebraska's Lat Mayen celebrates his three-point shot against Illinois during the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Purdue on Friday.

NEBRASKA (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.2, 5.1; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.9, 5.6; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.9, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.8, 3.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.2, 6.3.

PURDUE (13-2, 2-2)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Isaiah Thompson, 6-1, jr., 5.9, 1.3; G Sasha Stefanovic, 6-5, sr., 11.3, 2.3; G Jaden Ivey, 6-4, so., 16.2, 5.1; F Mason Gillis, 6-6, so., 7.5, 3.1; C Zach Edey, 7-4, so., 14.9, 7.4.

Time; TV; location; radio: 5:30 p.m.; FS1; West Lafayette, Ind.; 1400.

Scouting: After facing one dominant big man in Illinois, the Huskers get the pleasure of taking on two at Purdue.The 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams combine to average 28.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and two blocked shots per game. Williams is tied for second on the team in assists.

Trending: If you're into analytics, you probably know Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country, according to KenPom, averaging 124 points per 100 possessions. The Boilermakers are also first nationally in effective field-goal percentage, and when they do miss, they're eighth in the country in offensive rebound percentage. It's going to take Nebraska's best defensive effort of the season to have a chance.

Forecasting: The schedule, eventually, will lighten up some for Nebraska. But the immediate future means a trip to the toughest arena in the Big Ten to play perhaps the best Purdue team coach Matt Painter has had in West Lafayette. This could very well be the most challenging game remaining on NU's schedule.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

