Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Purdue on Friday.
NEBRASKA (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.2, 5.1; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.9, 5.6; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.9, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.8, 3.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.2, 6.3.
PURDUE (13-2, 2-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Isaiah Thompson, 6-1, jr., 5.9, 1.3; G Sasha Stefanovic, 6-5, sr., 11.3, 2.3; G Jaden Ivey, 6-4, so., 16.2, 5.1; F Mason Gillis, 6-6, so., 7.5, 3.1; C Zach Edey, 7-4, so., 14.9, 7.4.
Time; TV; location; radio: 5:30 p.m.; FS1; West Lafayette, Ind.; 1400.
Scouting: After facing one dominant big man in Illinois, the Huskers get the pleasure of taking on two at Purdue.The 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams combine to average 28.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and two blocked shots per game. Williams is tied for second on the team in assists.
Trending: If you're into analytics, you probably know Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country, according to KenPom, averaging 124 points per 100 possessions. The Boilermakers are also first nationally in effective field-goal percentage, and when they do miss, they're eighth in the country in offensive rebound percentage. It's going to take Nebraska's best defensive effort of the season to have a chance.
Forecasting: The schedule, eventually, will lighten up some for Nebraska. But the immediate future means a trip to the toughest arena in the Big Ten to play perhaps the best Purdue team coach Matt Painter has had in West Lafayette. This could very well be the most challenging game remaining on NU's schedule.
— Chris Basnett
