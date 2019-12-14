You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Purdue
Creighton vs. Nebraska, 12.7

Nebraska guard Dachon Burke (right) drives past Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander (5) and Marcus Zegarowski in the second half Dec. 7 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Chris Basnett previews the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup with Purdue.

Nebraska (4-6, 0-1 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 So. 12.6 4.1
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Jr. 13.3 3.6
G Jervay Green 6-3 Jr. 6.8 3.4
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Sr. 12.6 5.2
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Fr. 5.4 5.5

Purdue (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Eric Hunter 6-4 So. 10.0 3.9
G Jahaad Proctor 6-3 Sr. 14.2 3.0
G Sasha Stefanovic 6-4 So. 9.3 1.8
F Trevion Williams 6-9 So. 7.3 5.3
C Matt Haarms 7-3 Jr. 11.7 6.3

Time, TV, radio: 3 p.m. Sunday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Matt Haarms will be the biggest player Nebraska faces this season. The 7-foot-3, 250-pounder has made 11 of his 17 career field-goal attempts against Nebraska, and this season has developed an effective jump shot to make five of his 13 three-point tries.

Trending: Purdue has held each of its last two opponents to less than 45 points. That's good enough in itself, but then consider the opponents. The Boilermakers shellacked defending national champion Virginia 69-40, then ground down Northwestern 58-44 a few days later.

Forecasting: Nebraska showed it can hang in there against Big Ten competition, even when outsized, in its overtime loss to Indiana. But Purdue is a different animal. The Boilers have won three in a row in the series and are 16-5 against NU all-time. Can Nebraska get its legs back underneath it in time to push the Boilermakers like it did the Hoosiers?

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

