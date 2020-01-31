Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State

Penn State (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Nebraska (7-14, 2-8)

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Penn State forward Lamar Stevens is one of the best players in the conference, and a big reason this is the best Nittany Lion team in Pat Chambers' nine-year tenure. Pretty much everything Penn State does offensively runs through the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder, who will be a matchup nightmare for Nebraska.

Trending: This will be Nebraska's 16th game all-time against an opponent ranked 24th in the Associated Press top 25. NU is 4-11 in 15 previous matchups against such teams, with the wins coming against Kansas State (2008), Missouri (1999), Kansas (1999) and Oklahoma (1995). Three of those four wins have come in Lincoln, with the only road victory against Kansas.