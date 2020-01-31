Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State

Penn State (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G Jamari Wheelr
|6-1
|Junior
|3.6
|2.8
|G Myreon Jones
|6-3
|Sophomore
|13.9
|3.0
|F Seth Lundy
|6-6
|Freshman
|4.3
|2.2
|F Lamar Stevens
|6-8
|Senior
|16.7
|7.1
|F John Harrar
|6-9
|Junior
|3.1
|3.5
Nebraska (7-14, 2-8)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|13.6
|4.7
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|11.4
|4.0
|G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.7
|4.7
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.3
|3.7
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.3
|6.0
Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Penn State forward Lamar Stevens is one of the best players in the conference, and a big reason this is the best Nittany Lion team in Pat Chambers' nine-year tenure. Pretty much everything Penn State does offensively runs through the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder, who will be a matchup nightmare for Nebraska.
Trending: This will be Nebraska's 16th game all-time against an opponent ranked 24th in the Associated Press top 25. NU is 4-11 in 15 previous matchups against such teams, with the wins coming against Kansas State (2008), Missouri (1999), Kansas (1999) and Oklahoma (1995). Three of those four wins have come in Lincoln, with the only road victory against Kansas.
Forecasting: This is an interesting matchup from a statistical standpoint. Penn State is just 1-8 in Lincoln and 0-5 in Pinnacle Bank Arena. But this version of the Nittany Lions is really good at things Nebraska struggles with — PSU blocks a ton of shots and has one of the best two-point defenses in the country. Nebraska, meanwhile, has a lot of shots blocked and struggles to score inside. This could turn into one of the most difficult matchups of the season for NU.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.