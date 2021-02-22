Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State

Scouting: Myles Dread moved into Penn State's starting lineup for the first time this season against Nebraska on Valentine's Day and responded with season highs of 14 points and four three-pointers. Dread is averaging 10 points per game in his three games as a starter this season and gives the Nittany Lions a bigger guard at both ends of the floor.

Trending: Nebraska has the worst home record (4-8) in the Big Ten. Penn State has the second-worst road record (1-8) in the league. Something has to give, so don't be surprised if this one goes down to the wire just like the first meeting between the teams less than two weeks ago. Penn State has just three losses by double digits, two of them to No. 5 Illinois