Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup at Penn State on Sunday.

NEBRASKA (7-21, 1-16)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.8, 4.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.6, 5.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.5, 4.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.6, 3.8; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.2, 6.0.

PENN STATE (12-13, 7-10)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jalen Pickett, 6-4, sr., 12.9, 4.0; G Myles Dread, 6-4, sr., 6.4, 2.9; G Dallion Johnson, 6-3, so., 3.5, 1.0; F Seth Lundy, 6-6, jr., 12.3, 5.3; F John Harrar, 6-9, sr., 10.7, 10.2.

Time; TV; location; radio: 6 p.m.; BTN; State College, Pa.; 1400.

Scouting: Nebraska might not encounter a harder-working player all season than John Harrar. The veteran forward isn't flashy, but he's a relentless rebounder, ranking 12th nationally in rebounds per game. Harrar is especially active on the offensive glass, with 90 of his 256 total rebounds (35%) coming on offense.

Trending: Nebraska's only road win of the Fred Hoberg era came at Penn State last season, when Teddy Allen's shot in the final seconds was the difference in a 62-61 Husker victory. That win is Nebraska's lone victory at Penn State since 2013.

Forecasting: The last four games between these teams have been decided by six, three, one and eight points. Expect another tight one, with the ever-present qualifier that Nebraska must give the proper effort to have a chance.

