Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 2.23

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) attempts a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds against Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler (5) as former teammate Teddy Allen looks on during the second half on Feb. 23 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Chris Basnett breaks down the Huskers' first-round Big Ten Tournament game against Penn State.

Nebraska (7-19, 3-16 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.6, 3.9; G Kobe Webster, 6-0, sr., 8.0, 1.3; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 3.6, 3.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.7, 4.6; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 5.7, 4.5.

Penn State (10-13, 7-12)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Myreon Jones, 6-3, jr., 15.5, 2.8; G Myles Dread, 6-4, jr., 7.7, 2.0; G Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, sr., 6.1, 4.3; G Izaiah Brockington, 6-4, jr., 12.7, 4.7; F John Harrar, 6-9, sr., 9.0, 8.5.

Time, TV, radio: Approx. 8 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Penn State forward John Harrar has an astounding 14 offensive rebounds in two games against Nebraska this season. Harrar isn't an exceptionally gifted offensive player, but he has a big motor and a nose for the ball. The Huskers need to find a way to slow him down on the glass.

Trending: This will be the third time in the past seven years Nebraska has played Penn State at the Big Ten Tournament. The first tournament game was decided by three points. The second went to overtime. Penn State won both. Is the third time the charm for the Huskers?

Forecasting: Both sides probably like their draw here, with the winner getting a reeling Wisconsin team in the second round. With two evenly matched squads, whoever can get adjusted to the environment of Lucas Oil Stadium faster might have an advantage. Expect another down-to-the wire game after the first two were decided by a total of four points.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
