Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Penn State

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' road game against Penn State.
Nebraska (4-12, 0-9 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 11.1, 6.8; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.1, 4.3; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 16.7, 4.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.9, 4.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 4.8, 5.0.
Penn State (7-9, 4-8)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, sr., 5.5, 3.9; G Myreon Jones 6-3, jr., 14.8, 2.8; G Izaiah Brockington, 6-4, jr., 13.9, 4.7; F Seth Lundy, 6-6, sr., 11.0, 4.2; F John Harrar, 6-9, sr., 9.2, 8.8.
Time, TV, radio: 2 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Forward John Harrar is one of those players who seems like he's been around forever. After spending most of his career as a backup to Mike Watkins, Harrar has moved into the starting lineup this season and has become one of the best offensive rebounders in the country. Nebraska would do well to keep him off the glass.
Trending: It's been more than a year since these teams played each other, with the last matchup coming on Feb. 1, 2020. The last time NU traveled to State College, Pennsylvania, Penn State rolled to a 95-71 win in February 2019. Nebraska is 1-6 against the Nittany Lions in State College since joining the Big Ten and hasn't won there since 2013.
Forecasting: Nebraska's outlook in this one feels a little different after Friday's performance against Illinois. If the Huskers have their legs, this is a game they can win. Nothing is a sure bet with this program in this season, and NU could easily revert back to its old ways. But Penn State isn't nearly the challenge Illinois was.
— Chris Basnett
