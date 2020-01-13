Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Nebraska (7-9, 2-3 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.7
|4.9
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|11.9
|4.0
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|7.4
|4.0
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|13.1
|4.3
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.8
|6.4
Ohio State (11-5, 1-4)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G CJ Walker
|6-1
|Junior
|7.2
|2.8
|G Duane Washington
|6-3
|Sophomore
|10.7
|2.6
|G Andre Wesson
|6-6
|Senior
|8.9
|4.0
|G Kyle Young
|6-8
|Junior
|7.8
|6.5
|F Kaleb Wesson
|6-9
|Junior
|14.5
|9.3
Time, TV, radio: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, FS1 (75), 1400.
Scouting: The Ohio State offense orbits around Kaleb Wesson, who checks in at 6-foot-9, 270 pounds. Besides leading the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, Wesson has proven to be a deft passer, dishing out 2.0 assists per game. Opposing defenses collapsing on him is a big reason Ohio State leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage (.377).
Trending: Few programs dominate Husker hoops like Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 16-4 all-time against the Huskers, 10-2 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten and 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, with the only defeat being a one-point loss in 2017. Ten of Ohio State's 16 wins in the series have been by double figures.
Forecasting: Nothing's going to be easy for Nebraska the rest of the way, but this one could be especially tough. Ohio State is desperate, having lost four games in a row, has a dominant big man and is playing at home. It's going to take Nebraska's best performance of the season just to have a chance.
— Chris Basnett
