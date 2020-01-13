You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.7

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg (left) has a word with official DJ Carstensen after a second-half play against Iowa on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska (7-9, 2-3 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.7 4.9
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 11.9 4.0
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 7.4 4.0
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 13.1 4.3
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.8 6.4

Ohio State (11-5, 1-4)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G CJ Walker 6-1 Junior 7.2 2.8
G Duane Washington 6-3 Sophomore 10.7 2.6
G Andre Wesson 6-6 Senior 8.9 4.0
G Kyle Young 6-8 Junior 7.8 6.5
F Kaleb Wesson 6-9 Junior 14.5 9.3

Time, TV, radio: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, FS1 (75), 1400.

Scouting: The Ohio State offense orbits around Kaleb Wesson, who checks in at 6-foot-9, 270 pounds. Besides leading the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, Wesson has proven to be a deft passer, dishing out 2.0 assists per game. Opposing defenses collapsing on him is a big reason Ohio State leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage (.377).

Trending: Few programs dominate Husker hoops like Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 16-4 all-time against the Huskers, 10-2 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten and 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, with the only defeat being a one-point loss in 2017. Ten of Ohio State's 16 wins in the series have been by double figures.

Forecasting: Nothing's going to be easy for Nebraska the rest of the way, but this one could be especially tough. Ohio State is desperate, having lost four games in a row, has a dominant big man and is playing at home. It's going to take Nebraska's best performance of the season just to have a chance.

— Chris Basnett 

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

