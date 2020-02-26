Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

A closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State.
Ohio State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G CJ Walker
|6-1
|Jr.
|7.9
|2.8
|G Luther Muhammad
|6-3
|So.
|6.9
|1.9
|F Andre Wesson
|6-6
|Sr.
|9.1
|4.0
|F Kyle Young
|6-8
|Jr.
|7.5
|5.8
|C Kaleb Wesson
|6-9
|Jr.
|14.0
|9.3
Nebraska (7-20, 2-14)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Jr.
|11.8
|3.6
|G Jervay Green
|6-3
|Jr.
|7.8
|4.1
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Jr.
|8.9
|4.7
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Sr.
|12.5
|3.8
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.8
|6.1
Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Thursday, ESPN2 (35), 1400.
Scouting: Kaleb Wesson is a premier big man in a league full of them. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound senior had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the teams' first meeting, and his presence opens things up for Ohio State's shooters. If OSU is indeed short-handed Thursday, Wesson could see even more touches than normal.
Trending: Nebraska guard Dachon Burke is averaging 14.7 points per game in three games since missing Nebraska's trip to Maryland because of illness. He's shooting 47.2% from the field and 43% (6-for-14) from three-point range in those three games. In the 12 games before his illness, Burke went 3-for-36 from three-point range.
Forecasting: Ohio State could be without two of its top players Thursday night (freshman guard D.J. Carton and junior forward Kyle Young), but if the Buckeyes shoot it like they did in the first meeting between the teams (55% from the field, 45% from three-point range), it may not matter. Nebraska must force more misses, and give the home crowd a chance to get into it.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.