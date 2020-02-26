You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State
View Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

{{featured_button_text}}

A closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State. 

Ohio State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G CJ Walker 6-1 Jr. 7.9 2.8
G Luther Muhammad 6-3 So. 6.9 1.9
F Andre Wesson 6-6 Sr. 9.1 4.0
F Kyle Young 6-8 Jr. 7.5 5.8
C Kaleb Wesson 6-9 Jr. 14.0 9.3

Nebraska (7-20, 2-14)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Jr. 11.8 3.6
G Jervay Green 6-3 Jr. 7.8 4.1
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Jr. 8.9 4.7
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Sr. 12.5 3.8
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Fr. 5.8 6.1

Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Thursday, ESPN2 (35), 1400.

Scouting: Kaleb Wesson is a premier big man in a league full of them. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound senior had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the teams' first meeting, and his presence opens things up for Ohio State's shooters. If OSU is indeed short-handed Thursday, Wesson could see even more touches than normal.

Trending: Nebraska guard Dachon Burke is averaging 14.7 points per game in three games since missing Nebraska's trip to Maryland because of illness. He's shooting 47.2% from the field and 43% (6-for-14) from three-point range in those three games. In the 12 games before his illness, Burke went 3-for-36 from three-point range.

Forecasting: Ohio State could be without two of its top players Thursday night (freshman guard D.J. Carton and junior forward Kyle Young), but if the Buckeyes shoot it like they did in the first meeting between the teams (55% from the field, 45% from three-point range), it may not matter. Nebraska must force more misses, and give the home crowd a chance to get into it.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News