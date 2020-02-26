Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

A closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State.

Ohio State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Nebraska (7-20, 2-14)

Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Thursday, ESPN2 (35), 1400.

Scouting: Kaleb Wesson is a premier big man in a league full of them. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound senior had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the teams' first meeting, and his presence opens things up for Ohio State's shooters. If OSU is indeed short-handed Thursday, Wesson could see even more touches than normal.

Trending: Nebraska guard Dachon Burke is averaging 14.7 points per game in three games since missing Nebraska's trip to Maryland because of illness. He's shooting 47.2% from the field and 43% (6-for-14) from three-point range in those three games. In the 12 games before his illness, Burke went 3-for-36 from three-point range.