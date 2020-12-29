Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Parker Gabriel previews the Huskers' trip to take on Ohio State.
Nebraska (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 14.3 7.4; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.2, 4.2; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 18.2, 5.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 6.4, 5.1; F Yvan Ouedraogo, 6-9, so., 5.1, 5.8.
Ohio State (7-2, 1-2 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G CJ Walker, 6-1, sr., 10.0, 3.1; G Duane Washington jr., 6-3, jr., 14.4, 3.6; F E.J. Liddell, 6-7, so., 15.3, 6.7; F Kyle Young, 6-8, sr., 7.9, 7.0; F Justice Sueing, 6-7, jr., 10.9, 4.3.
Time, TV, radio: 5:30 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Ohio State’s had nine different players start games this season and has four players scoring in double figures. The Buckeyes have struggled to shoot the three-pointer so far this season but are good at the free-throw line (77.1%) and NU coach Fred Hoiberg says the Buckeyes have more than enough capable shooters. There’s no dominating post presence, but OSU is able to play through Liddell, Sueing and Young in the frontcourt. All three are making 47% or better from the floor, but have combined for just eight threes. Each shoots better than 70% at the stripe, and OSU has made more free throws (168) than its opponents have attempted (145).
Trending: Ohio State is 18-4 against the Huskers all-time and 14-2 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. This will be the fourth time in the past five meetings that the Buckeyes have been ranked in the top 25. The Huskers’ last win against Ohio State came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 58-57 road victory. NU also won in 2014 but those are the program’s only two wins vs. OSU since 1985.
Forecasting: The Buckeyes’ past week has included a really good win vs. Rutgers (by 12 at home) and a stinging one-point loss at Northwestern. OSU is still ranked in the AP top 25 and is considered the No. 16 team nationally according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric. Rebounding margin (OSU is plus-5.2 per game and NU is nearly dead even) and turnovers (Nebraska forces a lot, OSU is one of the best in the country at protecting the ball) will go a long way in determining this one.
— Parker Gabriel
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.