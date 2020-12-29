Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Scouting: Ohio State’s had nine different players start games this season and has four players scoring in double figures. The Buckeyes have struggled to shoot the three-pointer so far this season but are good at the free-throw line (77.1%) and NU coach Fred Hoiberg says the Buckeyes have more than enough capable shooters. There’s no dominating post presence, but OSU is able to play through Liddell, Sueing and Young in the frontcourt. All three are making 47% or better from the floor, but have combined for just eight threes. Each shoots better than 70% at the stripe, and OSU has made more free throws (168) than its opponents have attempted (145).