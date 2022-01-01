Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Trending: Ohio State has shot 50% or better from the field six times this season, including its last three games before going on COVID-19 pause. The Buckeyes are second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (49.1%) and fourth in three-point percentage (38.6%).

Forecasting: This is the first of eight games Nebraska will play in January against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year. The only other game this month is against Indiana, which was on the tournament bubble late in the year. Ohio State already has three wins over ranked teams, including then-No. 1 Duke at the end of November. Might as well dive right in.