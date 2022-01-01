Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Ohio State on Sunday.
OHIO STATE (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, sr., 6.3, 3.2; G Malaki Branham, 6-5, fr., 6.3, 3.0; F Justin Ahrens, 6-6, sr., 8.7, 3.1; F Zed Key, 6-8, so., 10.4, 5.4; F E.J. Liddell, 6-7, jr., 20.6, 7.2.
NEBRASKA (6-7, 0-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.4, 5.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.6, 5.9; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 8.5, 1.6; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 3.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.0, 6.4.
Time, TV, location, radio: 7 p.m., BTN, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: E.J. Liddell is a monster for Ohio State. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and 2.5 assists per game, while also ranking in the top five nationally in free throws attempted per game at 7.5. There won't be much of a secret to what the Buckeyes want to do offensively.
Trending: Ohio State has shot 50% or better from the field six times this season, including its last three games before going on COVID-19 pause. The Buckeyes are second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (49.1%) and fourth in three-point percentage (38.6%).
Forecasting: This is the first of eight games Nebraska will play in January against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year. The only other game this month is against Indiana, which was on the tournament bubble late in the year. Ohio State already has three wins over ranked teams, including then-No. 1 Duke at the end of November. Might as well dive right in.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.