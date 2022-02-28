 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Ohio State

  • Updated
  • 0
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2

Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) drives against Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) during the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup at Ohio State on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.9, 4.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.9, 5.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.9, 4.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.9, 3.8; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.2, 6.0.

OHIO STATE (18-8, 11-6)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, sr., 7.0, 3.2; G Malaki Branham, 6-5, fr., 12.6, 3.7; G Eugene Brown III, 6-6, so., 3.4, 2.6; F Zed Key, 6-8, so., 8.3, 5.4; F E.J. Liddell, 6-7, jr., 19.3, 7.5.

Time; TV; location; radio: 6 p.m.; BTN; Columbus, Ohio; 1400.

Scouting: It's likely down to Nebraska's Bryce McGowens and Ohio State's Malaki Branham for Big Ten freshman of the year honors. Branham, who scored 35 against NU back in January, is averaging 23.3 points on 60% shooting over OSU's last four games.

Trending: Branham has put himself in elite company this season for Ohio State. With his 31-point game against Illinois, he joined program greats D'Angelo Russell and Michael Redd as the only Buckeye freshman with multiple 30-point games in one season.

Forecasting: This likely goes one of two ways for Nebraska. Ohio State, coming off a dispiriting 15-point loss to Maryland that snuffed out its Big Ten title hopes, either comes out flat and gives NU a chance, or plays angry and makes things incredibly difficult. If the Huskers can carry over their magic from Sunday night, they'll have a shot.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

