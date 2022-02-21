 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

  • Updated
  • 0
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 2.5

Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) goes up for a shot against Northwestern on Feb. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA (7-19, 1-14, Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 4.5; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.8, 5.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.2, 4.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 5.7.

NORTHWESTERN (12-13, 5-11)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Boo Buie, 6-2, jr., 14.8, 2.7; G Julian Roper, 6-3, fr., 3.7, 3.5; G Chase Audige, 6-4, jr., 11.2, 4.3; F Robbie Beran, 6-9, jr., 6.6, 4.3; F Pete Nance, 6-10, sr., 15.9, 6.9.

Time; TV; location; radio: 7 p.m.; BTN; Evanston, Ill.; 1400.

Scouting: Boo Buie lit Nebraska up in Lincoln, hitting six three-pointers and scoring a season-high 27 points. In Northwestern's four games since, Buie is shooting 36% from the field and is just 5-for-23 from three-point range. It would certainly help the Huskers if those trends continued.

People are also reading…

Trending: Northwestern coach Chris Collins is 8-2 against Nebraska, his most wins against a single opponent in his time with the Wildcats. Four of those wins have come against Hoiberg-coached teams, three of them by five or fewer points.

Forecasting: When Northwestern smacked Nebraska 87-63 in Lincoln, the 24-point margin of victory was Northwestern's largest in a Big Ten game since 1950. With both teams coming off very lackluster performances, this one might come down to who can better motivate themselves.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News