Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA (7-19, 1-14, Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 4.5; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.8, 5.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.2, 4.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 5.7.

NORTHWESTERN (12-13, 5-11)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Boo Buie, 6-2, jr., 14.8, 2.7; G Julian Roper, 6-3, fr., 3.7, 3.5; G Chase Audige, 6-4, jr., 11.2, 4.3; F Robbie Beran, 6-9, jr., 6.6, 4.3; F Pete Nance, 6-10, sr., 15.9, 6.9.

Time; TV; location; radio: 7 p.m.; BTN; Evanston, Ill.; 1400.

Scouting: Boo Buie lit Nebraska up in Lincoln, hitting six three-pointers and scoring a season-high 27 points. In Northwestern's four games since, Buie is shooting 36% from the field and is just 5-for-23 from three-point range. It would certainly help the Huskers if those trends continued.

Trending: Northwestern coach Chris Collins is 8-2 against Nebraska, his most wins against a single opponent in his time with the Wildcats. Four of those wins have come against Hoiberg-coached teams, three of them by five or fewer points.

Forecasting: When Northwestern smacked Nebraska 87-63 in Lincoln, the 24-point margin of victory was Northwestern's largest in a Big Ten game since 1950. With both teams coming off very lackluster performances, this one might come down to who can better motivate themselves.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

