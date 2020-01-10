Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

The Nebraska men's basketball looks to build upon an impressive win as it travels to take on a struggling Northwestern bunch Saturday.

Nebraska (7-8, 2-2)

Northwestern (5-9, 0-4 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Graduate transfer Pat Spencer played four seasons of lacrosse at Loyola (Md.) before coming to Northwestern to play hoops. Last year he won the Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse's version of the Heisman Trophy, and was a three-time first-team All-American in the sport before transferring to Northwestern.

Trending: Saturday's game matches the only two teams in the Big Ten not ranked in the top 42 of KenPom's metrics. Northwestern is No. 100 while Nebraska is No. 138. It's a brutally difficult, unforgiving league. And Saturday's game, along with the rematch on March 1, represent each program's best statistical chances at conference victories.