Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

The Nebraska men's basketball looks to build upon an impressive win as it travels to take on a struggling Northwestern bunch Saturday.
Nebraska (7-8, 2-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.8
|4.5
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|12.2
|3.9
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|7.5
|7.5
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|13.3
|4.5
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.9
|6.3
Northwestern (5-9, 0-4 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Pat Spencer
|6-3
|Senior
|10.6
|3.3
|F) Miller Kopp
|6-7
|Sophomore
|12.6
|3.6
|F) Robbie Beran
|6-9
|Freshman
|4.4
|2.9
|F) Pete Nance
|6-10
|Sophomore
|9.8
|6.4
|C) Ryan Young
|6-11
|Freshman
|10.7
|7.1
Time, TV, radio: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Graduate transfer Pat Spencer played four seasons of lacrosse at Loyola (Md.) before coming to Northwestern to play hoops. Last year he won the Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse's version of the Heisman Trophy, and was a three-time first-team All-American in the sport before transferring to Northwestern.
Trending: Saturday's game matches the only two teams in the Big Ten not ranked in the top 42 of KenPom's metrics. Northwestern is No. 100 while Nebraska is No. 138. It's a brutally difficult, unforgiving league. And Saturday's game, along with the rematch on March 1, represent each program's best statistical chances at conference victories.
Forecasting: If Nebraska plays with the same energy it has in games against Indiana, Purdue and Iowa, the Huskers can win this game. But Northwestern has the ability to ugly things up, as evidenced by competitive losses to league leader Michigan State, Minnesota, and Indiana, among others. Nebraska must get the pace to its liking to give itself the best chance at victory.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.