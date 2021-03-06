Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Chris Basnett breaks down the Huskers' game at Northwestern on Sunday.
Nebraska (7-18, 3-15 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.4, 3.8; G Kobe Webster, 6-0, sr., 7.4, 1.8; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 3.4, 2.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.8, 4.6; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 5.6, 4.4.
Northwestern (8-14, 5-13)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Boo Buie, 6-2, so., 10.5, 2.3; G Chase Audige, 6-4, so., 12.5, 3.5; F Miller Kopp, 6-7, jr., 11.3, 3.0; F Pete Nance, 6-10, jr., 11.2, 6.6; F Robbie Beran, 6-9, so., 5.5, 2.8.
Time, TV, radio: 12:30 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Chase Audige leads Northwestern in scoring, and perhaps more importantly for Nebraska, leads the Wildcats in steals. For a Husker team coming off a 20-turnover game against Iowa, Audige could be a real pain in the neck if NU is sloppy with the ball again.
Trending: Both teams might view Sunday's game as a bit of a break. According to KenPom, Northwestern has played the toughest schedule in the nation this season while Nebraska has played the third-toughest. In fact, Northwestern has played the toughest schedule in the KenPom era, which dates to the 2001-02 season.
Forecasting: Both teams are locked into their spots at the Big Ten Tournament, so finding some momentum heading into next week is the name of the game here. Nebraska can win this game. And the chance to make up for last year's regular season-ending loss, in which Nebraska went 8-for-30 at the free-throw line, provides a little extra motivation.
— Chris Basnett
