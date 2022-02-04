Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Saturday.

NORTHWESTERN (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Boo Buie, 6-2, jr., 14.8, 2.7; G Julian Roper, 6-3, fr., 3.7, 3.5; G Chase Audige, 6-4, jr., 11.2, 4.3; F Robbie Beran, 6-9, jr., 6.6, 4.3; F Pete Nance, 6-10, sr., 15.9, 6.9.

NEBRASKA (6-16, 0-11)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.8, 4.6; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.0, 5.5; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.4, 4.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 4.2; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 5.6.

Time; TV; location; radio: Noon; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: He's a different type of big man than what Nebraska has faced so far, but 6-foot-10 Pete Nance will still provide a challenge. One of the best athletes in the Big Ten, Nance leads Northwestern in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots while shooting better than 50% from the field and 43% from three-point range.

Trending: Of Northwestern's 10 losses this season, seven have come by six points or less, one was by seven in double overtime, and another was by eight on the road. The Wildcats also have three wins by six points or less, giving them 12 games decided by single digits one way or the other.

Forecasting: Northwestern has won three in a row, and seven of the past nine in the series, with five of those wins by single digits. Considering the way things have gone for both of these teams this year, expect another close one.

