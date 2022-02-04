 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

  • 0
Nebraska vs. Michigan, 2.1

Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) is guarded from behind by Michigan guard Frankie Collins during the first half Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Duane Burleson, Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2, discuss Scott Frost's latest updates and ponder if NU hoops can break into the win column.

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Saturday.

NORTHWESTERN (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Boo Buie, 6-2, jr., 14.8, 2.7; G Julian Roper, 6-3, fr., 3.7, 3.5; G Chase Audige, 6-4, jr., 11.2, 4.3; F Robbie Beran, 6-9, jr., 6.6, 4.3; F Pete Nance, 6-10, sr., 15.9, 6.9.

NEBRASKA (6-16, 0-11)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.8, 4.6; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.0, 5.5; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.4, 4.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 4.2; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 5.6.

Time; TV; location; radio: Noon; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: He's a different type of big man than what Nebraska has faced so far, but 6-foot-10 Pete Nance will still provide a challenge. One of the best athletes in the Big Ten, Nance leads Northwestern in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots while shooting better than 50% from the field and 43% from three-point range.

People are also reading…

Trending: Of Northwestern's 10 losses this season, seven have come by six points or less, one was by seven in double overtime, and another was by eight on the road. The Wildcats also have three wins by six points or less, giving them 12 games decided by single digits one way or the other.

Forecasting: Northwestern has won three in a row, and seven of the past nine in the series, with five of those wins by single digits. Considering the way things have gone for both of these teams this year, expect another close one.

— Chris Basnett

Late Michigan spurt closes out Huskers, but Hoiberg says game was lost earlier than that

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News