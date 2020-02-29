Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Get ready for Nebraska's Senior Day matchup with the Wildcats.
Northwestern (6-21, 1-16 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Pat Spencer
|6-3
|Sr.
|10.6
|3.7
|G Boo Buie
|6-2
|Fr.
|10.5
|2.7
|F Miller Kopp
|6-7
|So.
|13.0
|3.7
|F Robbie Beran
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.1
|3.4
|C Ryan Young
|6-10
|Fr.
|9.0
|6.0
Nebraska (7-21, 2-15 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|So.
|12.0
|4.6
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Jr.
|11.9
|3.6
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Jr.
|8.7
|4.5
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Sr.
|12.4
|3.8
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.7
|6.1
Time, TV, radio: 3:15 p.m. Sunday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Freshman guard Boo Buie, who didn't play in the first matchup between the teams, is probably Northwestern's top playmaker. He has the ability to get hot, but injuries and inconsistent play have led to an up-and- down season. If he's on, he'll be a lot to handle for Nebraska.
Trending: Since going 8-for-14 from three-point range in the first half against Nebraska Jan. 11, Northwestern has made eight or more threes in an entire game just three times in 12 games since. Including the Wildcats' 2-for-15 showing in the second half against the Huskers, Northwestern is shooting 29.8 percent from long range since that first half.
Forecasting: It's a pretty simple formula for Nebraska. Limit Northwestern's three-point makes, and the Huskers will have a pretty good shot to end the home schedule with a win. Northwestern made eight three-pointers while building a 15-point halftime lead in the first meeting, then went 2-for-15 from long range in the second half as Nebraska came back.
— Chris Basnett