Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Get ready for Nebraska's Senior Day matchup with the Wildcats.

Northwestern (6-21, 1-16 Big Ten)

Nebraska (7-21, 2-15 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 3:15 p.m. Sunday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Freshman guard Boo Buie, who didn't play in the first matchup between the teams, is probably Northwestern's top playmaker. He has the ability to get hot, but injuries and inconsistent play have led to an up-and- down season. If he's on, he'll be a lot to handle for Nebraska.

Trending: Since going 8-for-14 from three-point range in the first half against Nebraska Jan. 11, Northwestern has made eight or more threes in an entire game just three times in 12 games since. Including the Wildcats' 2-for-15 showing in the second half against the Huskers, Northwestern is shooting 29.8 percent from long range since that first half.