Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Northwestern on Wednesday.

NEBRASKA (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.2, 4.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.2, 5.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.8, 4.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.8, 3.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.3, 6.0.

NORTHWESTERN (14-15, 7-13)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Boo Buie, 6-2, jr., 14.1, 2.6; G Julian Roper, 6-3, fr., 3.7, 3.5; G Chase Audige, 6-4, jr., 10.3, 4.2; F Robbie Beran, 6-9, jr., 6.3, 4.3; F Pete Nance, 6-10, sr., 14.7, 6.6.

Time; TV; location; radio: 5 p.m.; BTN; Indianapolis; 1400.

Scouting: Point guard Boo Buie (14.1 points, 4.0 assists per game) has given Nebraska fits in both matchups this season, and runs the show for an offense that averages less than 10 turnovers per game. The Huskers will need to do a better job on him this time around to slow down the Wildcats.

Trending: Nebraska is looking for its first win at the Big Ten Tournament since 2019, when it won twice with a depleted roster that included just seven healthy players. A run this season would be just as memorable, considering the run NU is on right now.

Forecasting: Northwestern has been a massive thorn in Nebraska's side for a few years now, and has handled the Huskers relatively easily twice this season. But this is a new Nebraska team. The matchup is a tough one for the Huskers, but if there's a time for Nebraska to break this hex, Wednesday is it.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

