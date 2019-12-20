Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Dakota

Chris Basnett previews Nebraska's home matchup with North Dakota.
North Dakota (5-7)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Marlon Stewart
|6-3
|Sr.
|14.3
|4.9
|G Billy Brown
|6-3
|Sr.
|5.2
|3.8
|G/F De'Sean Allen-Eikens
|6-6
|RFr.
|13.6
|5.2
|F Kienan Walter
|6-9
|Sr.
|10.3
|3.3
|C Filip Rebraca
|6-9
|So.
|14.2
|9.0
Nebraska (5-6)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|So.
|12.5
|4.6
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Jr.
|13.7
|3.9
|G Jervay Green
|6-3
|Jr.
|7.4
|3.5
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Sr.
|13.0
|4.9
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.5
|5.5
Time, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, 1400.
Scouting: York native Brady Danielson is a freshman at North Dakota. He's appeared in all 12 of the Fighting Hawks' games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
Trending: North Dakota has played nine of its 12 games away from home. The Fighting Hawks won't play a home game against a Division I opponent until Jan. 5, their 16th game of the season.
Forecasting: The last time Nebraska played a non-conference game at home, it needed overtime to beat Southern. North Dakota's record isn't great, but the Fighting Hawks are road-tested. Nebraska will have to show some sharpness after six days off.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.