Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Dakota
NU men's basketball, 12.15

Nebraska’s Cam Mack (left) makes a shot Sunday during a game against Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Chris Basnett previews Nebraska's home matchup with North Dakota.

North Dakota (5-7)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Marlon Stewart 6-3 Sr. 14.3 4.9
G Billy Brown 6-3 Sr. 5.2 3.8
G/F De'Sean Allen-Eikens 6-6 RFr. 13.6 5.2
F Kienan Walter 6-9 Sr. 10.3 3.3
C Filip Rebraca 6-9 So. 14.2 9.0

Nebraska (5-6)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 So. 12.5 4.6
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Jr. 13.7 3.9
G Jervay Green 6-3 Jr. 7.4 3.5
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Sr. 13.0 4.9
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Fr. 5.5 5.5

Time, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, 1400.

Scouting: York native Brady Danielson is a freshman at North Dakota. He's appeared in all 12 of the Fighting Hawks' games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Trending: North Dakota has played nine of its 12 games away from home. The Fighting Hawks won't play a home game against a Division I opponent until Jan. 5, their 16th game of the season.

Forecasting: The last time Nebraska played a non-conference game at home, it needed overtime to beat Southern. North Dakota's record isn't great, but the Fighting Hawks are road-tested. Nebraska will have to show some sharpness after six days off.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

