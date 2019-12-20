Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Dakota

Chris Basnett previews Nebraska's home matchup with North Dakota.

North Dakota (5-7)

Nebraska (5-6)

Time, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, 1400.

Scouting: York native Brady Danielson is a freshman at North Dakota. He's appeared in all 12 of the Fighting Hawks' games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Trending: North Dakota has played nine of its 12 games away from home. The Fighting Hawks won't play a home game against a Division I opponent until Jan. 5, their 16th game of the season.

Forecasting: The last time Nebraska played a non-conference game at home, it needed overtime to beat Southern. North Dakota's record isn't great, but the Fighting Hawks are road-tested. Nebraska will have to show some sharpness after six days off.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

