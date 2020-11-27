Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Dakota State

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' home matchup against North Dakota State in the Golden Window Classic.
North Dakota State (0-1)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Griesel, 6-6, jr., 9.0, 5.0; G Jarius Cook, 6-3, so., 9.0, 2.0; G Maleek Harden-Hayes, 6-7, so., 5.0, 4.0; G/F Tyree Eady, 6-5, Jj., 11.0, 4.0; F Rocky Kreuser, 6-10, sr., 6.0, 10.0.
Nebraska (1-1)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 16.0, 6.5; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 7.0, 2.5; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 4.0, 3.0; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 15.5, 5.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 10.0, 5.5.
Time, TV, radio: 11 a.m., BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel will play a big role for the Bison. The former Spartan, in his third year at North Dakota State, started in the team's season opener and has started 26 of the 47 games he's played for NDSU. Behind senior forward Rocky Kreuser, Griesel is the most experienced player on North Dakota State's roster.
Trending: Nebraska and North Dakota State have met just once in men's basketball, all the way back in 1933. Nebraska won that game 33-29 in Fargo, North Dakota. Saturday marks the first time the Bison have played a Big Ten opponent since 2015.
Forecasting: North Dakota State won 25 games last season, but this year had to replace two players who combined to score more than 2,500 career points and another who was a 43% career three-point shooter. It might take the Bison a little bit to find themselves, but this is still a solid program that knows what it is. NU needs to be solid and shoot the ball better than it did against Nevada.
— Chris Basnett
