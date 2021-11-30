Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-North Carolina State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against North Carolina State on Wednesday.
NEBRASKA (5-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 5.6; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.7, 6.9; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.6, 1.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.3, 2.6; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.9, 5.6.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE (5-1)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Cam Hayes, 6-3, so., 11.7, 2.4; G Casey Morsell, 6-3, jr., 12.0, 4.7; G Dereon Seabron, 6-7, so., 18.8, 9.8; F Jericole Hellems, 6-7, sr., 14.8, 3.7; F Ebenezer Dowuona, 6-11, so., 3.7, 4.5.
Time, TV, location and radio: 6:15 p.m.; ESPNU; Raleigh, N.C.; 1400.
Scouting: NC State has had to adjust on the fly after losing all-conference-caliber big man Manny Bates for the season in its first game of the year. Sophomore guard Dereon Seabron has helped fill the void, upping his scoring average from 5.2 points per game last season to 18.8 this year.
Trending: Former Husker guard Thomas Allen, who transferred to NC State after Tim Miles was fired, will give this matchup a familiar face. The Raleigh native has appeared in four games for the Wolfpack, with a season-high of eight points against Central Connecticut State.
Forecasting: On paper this looks like a matchup of very similar teams. Both have played one power conference opponent and lost, both have been pushed by low- and mid-major competition. This will be a good measuring stick to see how far the Huskers have come since the Creighton game.
— Chris Basnett
