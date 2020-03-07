Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Charlie Easley
|6-2
|Freshman
|1.8
|0.8
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|7.7
|4.0
|G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.6
|4.9
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.8
|3.8
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.7
|6.6
Minnesota (13-16, 7-12)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Payton Willis
|6-5
|Junior
|3.9
|3.6
|G) Marcus Carr
|6-2
|Sophomore
|15.4
|5.4
|G) Gabe Kalscheur
|6-4
|Sophomore
|11.3
|2.7
|F) Alihan Demir
|6-9
|Senior
|6.7
|4.7
|C) Daniel Oturu
|6-10
|Sophomore
|20.3
|11.6
Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Sunday, Minneapolis, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: It's going to take everything Nebraska has and more to slow down Gopher big man Daniel Oturu. If it weren't for Luka Garza, the 6-foot-10 sophomore would be the best big man in the league. Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross are going to have their hands full.
Trending: Nebraska needs nine three-pointers to move to third in program history for threes in a single season. This version of the Huskers has 236, good for fourth all-time, and eight behind the 2006-07 team.
Forecasting: Nebraska is down to seven available players at the end of a long season. Minnesota has seen its slim NCAA Tournament chances slip away over the last couple of weeks. NU will be out-manned, but The Barn may not have the juice it normally does for a Minnesota home game.
— Chris Basnett
