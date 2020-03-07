You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15

Nebraska’s Charlie Easley (30) tries to maneuver around Wisconsin defenders Feb. 15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Charlie Easley 6-2 Freshman 1.8 0.8
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 7.7 4.0
G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.6 4.9
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.8 3.8
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.7 6.6

Minnesota (13-16, 7-12)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Payton Willis 6-5 Junior 3.9 3.6
G) Marcus Carr 6-2 Sophomore 15.4 5.4
G) Gabe Kalscheur 6-4 Sophomore 11.3 2.7
F) Alihan Demir 6-9 Senior 6.7 4.7
C) Daniel Oturu 6-10 Sophomore 20.3 11.6

Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Sunday, Minneapolis, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: It's going to take everything Nebraska has and more to slow down Gopher big man Daniel Oturu. If it weren't for Luka Garza, the 6-foot-10 sophomore would be the best big man in the league. Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross are going to have their hands full.

Trending: Nebraska needs nine three-pointers to move to third in program history for threes in a single season. This version of the Huskers has 236, good for fourth all-time, and eight behind the 2006-07 team.

Forecasting: Nebraska is down to seven available players at the end of a long season. Minnesota has seen its slim NCAA Tournament chances slip away over the last couple of weeks. NU will be out-manned, but The Barn may not have the juice it normally does for a Minnesota home game. 

— Chris Basnett

