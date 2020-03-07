Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17 Big Ten)

Minnesota (13-16, 7-12)

Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Sunday, Minneapolis, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: It's going to take everything Nebraska has and more to slow down Gopher big man Daniel Oturu. If it weren't for Luka Garza, the 6-foot-10 sophomore would be the best big man in the league. Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross are going to have their hands full.

Trending: Nebraska needs nine three-pointers to move to third in program history for threes in a single season. This version of the Huskers has 236, good for fourth all-time, and eight behind the 2006-07 team.

Forecasting: Nebraska is down to seven available players at the end of a long season. Minnesota has seen its slim NCAA Tournament chances slip away over the last couple of weeks. NU will be out-manned, but The Barn may not have the juice it normally does for a Minnesota home game.

— Chris Basnett

