Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 2.5

Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) looks to make an entry pass against Northwestern on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg discusses the Huskers' 87-63 home loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday.

MINNESOTA (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Payton Willis, 6-4, sr., 16.7, 4.7; G Eylijah Stephens, 6-3, sr., 11.2, 3.4; G Luke Loewe, 6-4, sr., 8.1, 2.4; F Jamison Battle, 6-7, so., 16.9, 6.3; F Eric Curry, 6-9, sr., 8.3, 6.6.

NEBRASKA (6-17, 0-12)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 4.6; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.7, 5.4; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.6, 4.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.2, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 9.3, 5.7.

Time; TV; location; radio: 8 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: Guard Jamison Battle and forward Payton Willis give Minnesota a potent 1-2 punch, combining for 33.6 points per game. Willis leads the Gophers and is in the top 10 in the Big Ten in assists, steals, and three-pointers. The duo has combined to make 100 of Minnesota's 151 three-pointers.

Trending: Minnesota hasn't beaten Nebraska in Lincoln since Feb. 5, 2012, the teams' first-ever meeting as Big Ten Conference opponents. The Huskers have won seven in a row at home since then, including last season's 78-74 victory.

Forecasting: Just like the Northwestern game, Nebraska has a shot. Just like the Northwestern game, if the Huskers don't feel like showing up, they're going to get embarrassed. Wednesday's game matches teams with a combined record of 1-18 in 2022. That's a lot of desperation on both sides.

— Chris Basnett

 

