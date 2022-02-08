Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday.

MINNESOTA (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Payton Willis, 6-4, sr., 16.7, 4.7; G Eylijah Stephens, 6-3, sr., 11.2, 3.4; G Luke Loewe, 6-4, sr., 8.1, 2.4; F Jamison Battle, 6-7, so., 16.9, 6.3; F Eric Curry, 6-9, sr., 8.3, 6.6.

NEBRASKA (6-17, 0-12)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 4.6; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.7, 5.4; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.6, 4.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.2, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 9.3, 5.7.

Time; TV; location; radio: 8 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: Guard Jamison Battle and forward Payton Willis give Minnesota a potent 1-2 punch, combining for 33.6 points per game. Willis leads the Gophers and is in the top 10 in the Big Ten in assists, steals, and three-pointers. The duo has combined to make 100 of Minnesota's 151 three-pointers.

Trending: Minnesota hasn't beaten Nebraska in Lincoln since Feb. 5, 2012, the teams' first-ever meeting as Big Ten Conference opponents. The Huskers have won seven in a row at home since then, including last season's 78-74 victory.

Forecasting: Just like the Northwestern game, Nebraska has a shot. Just like the Northwestern game, if the Huskers don't feel like showing up, they're going to get embarrassed. Wednesday's game matches teams with a combined record of 1-18 in 2022. That's a lot of desperation on both sides.

