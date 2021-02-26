Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Forecasting: The Gophers have cratered over the last month, going 2-7 since handing Michigan its only loss of the season back on Jan. 16. Had Nebraska been even competent offensively in the first meeting, there's a decent chance the Huskers would have won that game in the Barn. Now Minnesota goes on the road, where it has yet to win a game this season. NU will have a shot if it has the legs.