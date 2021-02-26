Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Chris Basnett breaks down the Huskers' home game against Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota (13-11, 6-11 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Tre' Williams, 6-5, so., 4.6, 1.9; G Jamal Mashburn Jr. 6-2, fr., 7.4, 1.5; G Marcus Carr, 6-2, jr., 19.1, 3.9; F Brandon Johnson, 6-8, sr., 9.0, 6.1; F Eric Curry, 6-9, sr., 3.7, 2.4.
Nebraska (5-17, 1-14 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 9.7, 6.1; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.6, 3.9; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 4.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.8, 4.4; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 4.7, 4.1.
Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Marcus Carr dominated in 19 minutes when the teams first met on Feb. 8; Minnesota outscored Nebraska by 23 points while he was on the floor. With the Gophers likely without starters Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur on Saturday, Carr will be poised to take on an even larger role.
Trending: Of Nebraska's 16 Big Ten opponents, Minnesota will be the 10th foe to face the Huskers coming off a loss. That's a lot of angry opponents trying to avoid a losing streak against the team at the bottom of the standings. The Gophers might have also seen their NCAA Tournament hopes go up in smoke with Thursday's home loss to Northwestern. Which team can get more motivated?
Forecasting: The Gophers have cratered over the last month, going 2-7 since handing Michigan its only loss of the season back on Jan. 16. Had Nebraska been even competent offensively in the first meeting, there's a decent chance the Huskers would have won that game in the Barn. Now Minnesota goes on the road, where it has yet to win a game this season. NU will have a shot if it has the legs.
— Chris Basnett
