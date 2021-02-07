 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10

Nebraska's Derrick Walker goes up to the basket past Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (left) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 10.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' road game against Minnesota.

Nebraska (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 12.1, 6.8; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.5, 4.2; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 4.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.5, 4.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 7.0, 3.5.

Minnesota (11-7, 4-7)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marcus Carr, 6-2, jr., 19.9, 4.2; G Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4, jr., 8.9, 2.5; G Both Gach, 6-6, jr., 8.9, 4.7; F Brandon Johnson, 6-8, sr., 8.3, 6.1; F Liam Robbins, 7-0, jr., 13.6, 7.1.

Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Minnesota's Marcus Carr is one of the Big Ten's most dangerous scorers, both for opponents and his own team. While Carr has the ability to go off at any time, he also has a penchant for taking wild, unpredictable "why in the world did he do that?" shots. Nebraska will hope for more of the latter Monday.

Trending: In its last four trips to Williams Arena, Nebraska is 1-3 while allowing 88, 85, 85 and 107 points, an average of 91.3 points per game. Building on Saturday's solid defensive performance against Michigan State would be a good place for the Huskers to start if they want to spring the upset.

Forecasting: Minnesota will look to push the pace and pressure Nebraska defensively. Expect NU to substitute even more liberally than it did against Michigan State in an effort to keep players' legs as fresh as possible.

— Chris Basnett

Next step in Husker hoops' reintroduction comes Monday at Minnesota

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

