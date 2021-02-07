Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Minnesota

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' road game against Minnesota.
Nebraska (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 12.1, 6.8; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.5, 4.2; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 4.9; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.5, 4.7; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 7.0, 3.5.
Minnesota (11-7, 4-7)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marcus Carr, 6-2, jr., 19.9, 4.2; G Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4, jr., 8.9, 2.5; G Both Gach, 6-6, jr., 8.9, 4.7; F Brandon Johnson, 6-8, sr., 8.3, 6.1; F Liam Robbins, 7-0, jr., 13.6, 7.1.
Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Minnesota's Marcus Carr is one of the Big Ten's most dangerous scorers, both for opponents and his own team. While Carr has the ability to go off at any time, he also has a penchant for taking wild, unpredictable "why in the world did he do that?" shots. Nebraska will hope for more of the latter Monday.
Trending: In its last four trips to Williams Arena, Nebraska is 1-3 while allowing 88, 85, 85 and 107 points, an average of 91.3 points per game. Building on Saturday's solid defensive performance against Michigan State would be a good place for the Huskers to start if they want to spring the upset.
Forecasting: Minnesota will look to push the pace and pressure Nebraska defensively. Expect NU to substitute even more liberally than it did against Michigan State in an effort to keep players' legs as fresh as possible.
— Chris Basnett
