Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup at Michigan on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA (6-15, 0-10 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.1, 4.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.7, 5.5; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.8, 4.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 4.2; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 5.9.

MICHIGAN (10-8, 4-4)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Eli Brooks, 6-1, sr, 11.3, 3.3; G DeVante' Jones, 6-1, sr, 8.6, 4.3; G/F Caleb Houstan, 6-8, fr., 10.7, 4.4; F Moussa Diabate, 6-11, fr., 9.2, 6.4; C Hunter Dickinson, 7-1, so., 17.0, 8.2.

Time; TV; location; radio: 8 p.m.; BTN; Ann Arbor, Mich.; 1400.

Scouting: It all starts with slowing down Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson. The Huskers did a good enough job in the teams' first meeting, holding the 7-foot-1 sophomore to 15 points on 14 shot attempts, but gave up 15 three-pointers in the process.

Trending: After hanging 102 points on NU on Dec. 7, Michigan lost four of its next five games and didn't crack 70 points in three of those losses. In their next four games, however, the Wolverines have scored 80 or more twice while going 3-1.

Forecasting: Michigan is 13-1 against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten, with 11 of the wins coming by double figures, and has never lost to NU in the Crisler Center. It's going to be a tall task for the Huskers, to say the least.

