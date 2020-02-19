Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

All Nebraska has to do to avoid a historic losing streak is beat one of the league's best teams, which boasts a top guard in the nation.

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Nebraska (7-18, 2-12)

Time, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, FS1 (400), 1400.

Scouting: Cassius Winston was a popular preseason pick for national player of the year, and while he likely won't win that award, he's still one of the top players in the Big Ten. He single-handedly broke Nebraska's back in Lincoln last season with 29 points and six assists in Michigan State's 70-64 win.

Trending: Thursday's game will match two of the league's premier point guards. In Big Ten games, Cam Mack is second in the conference at 7.2 assists per game while Cassius Winston is fourth at 5.5. Both players set the pace for teams that want to play fast.

Forecasting: With just two home games remaining after this one, it's one of the last chances for the Huskers to send the home crowd home happy. It won't be easy against a program that hasn't lost in Lincoln since 2015 and has just one road loss against the Huskers since 1994.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

