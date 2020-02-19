You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State
View Comments

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15

Fans wait to high-five Nebraska’s Kevin Cross (1) as he runs on to the court before a game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

All Nebraska has to do to avoid a historic losing streak is beat one of the league's best teams, which boasts a top guard in the nation.

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cassius Winston 6-1 Senior 18.2 2.4
G Rocket Watts 6-2 Freshman 7.7 2.2
G Aaron Henry 6-6 Sophomore 9.5 4.3
F Malik Hall 6-7 Freshman 4.5 3.4
F Xavier Tillman 6-8 Junior 13.7 10.3

Nebraska (7-18, 2-12)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.4 4.6
G Jervay Green 6-4 Junior 8.0 4.2
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.7 4.5
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.4 3.8
F Kevin Cross 6-8 Freshman 7.3 4.0

 Time, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, FS1 (400), 1400.

Scouting: Cassius Winston was a popular preseason pick for national player of the year, and while he likely won't win that award, he's still one of the top players in the Big Ten. He single-handedly broke Nebraska's back in Lincoln last season with 29 points and six assists in Michigan State's 70-64 win.

Trending: Thursday's game will match two of the league's premier point guards. In Big Ten games, Cam Mack is second in the conference at 7.2 assists per game while Cassius Winston is fourth at 5.5. Both players set the pace for teams that want to play fast.

Forecasting: With just two home games remaining after this one, it's one of the last chances for the Huskers to send the home crowd home happy. It won't be easy against a program that hasn't lost in Lincoln since 2015 and has just one road loss against the Huskers since 1994.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News