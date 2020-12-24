Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan

Scouting: Massive freshman center Hunter Dickinson has been nearly unstoppable for the Wolverines, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots while shooting 69% from the field. The 7-foot-1, 255-pounder had been coming off the bench until Michigan's Big Ten opener against Penn State, when he started and scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks in Michigan's 62-58 win.