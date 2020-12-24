Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' home game against Michigan.
Michigan (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Eli Brooks, 6-1, sr., 9.7, 2.3; G Mike Smith, 5-11, sr., 7.8, 2.3; F Isaiah Livers, 6-7, sr., 15.2, 5.7; F Franz Wagner, 6-9, so., 9.5, 7.0; C Hunter Dickinson, 7-1, fr., 15.7, 7.3.
Nebraska (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 13.9, 7.9; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.6, 4.3; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.4, 5.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.0, 5.4; F Yvan Ouedraogo, 6-9, so., 5.0, 5.7.
Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Massive freshman center Hunter Dickinson has been nearly unstoppable for the Wolverines, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots while shooting 69% from the field. The 7-foot-1, 255-pounder had been coming off the bench until Michigan's Big Ten opener against Penn State, when he started and scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks in Michigan's 62-58 win.
Trending: Michigan is 18-3 all-time against Nebraska, including 12-1 against the Huskers since NU joined the Big Ten. Nebraska's only league win over the Wolverines came in 2018, a 20-point NU blowout. Of Michigan's 12 wins against the Huskers in Big Ten play, 10 have come by double digits. The average margin of victory in Michigan's wins is nearly 18 points.
Forecasting: Friday will mark Michigan's first road trip in an early schedule that hasn't seen a ton of stiff tests. The Wolverines' schedule strength ranks 210th in ESPN's basketball power index, 167th in KenPom and 122nd in Sagarin. But Michigan also owns Nebraska, and the Huskers will have their hands full with the talented Wolverine front court.
— Chris Basnett
