Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan

Nebraska is seeking the end of a losing streak while Michigan is trying to put a once promising season back on track. How do the Huskers and Wolverines compare?
Michigan (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G David DeJulius
|6-0
|Sophomore
|7.7
|2.5
|G Eli Brooks
|6-1
|Junior
|10.8
|3.3
|G Franz Wagner
|6-9
|Freshman
|10.1
|4.4
|F Isaiah Livers
|6-7
|Junior
|13.1
|3.4
|C Jon Teske
|7-1
|Senior
|13.9
|7.6
Nebraska (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten)
You have free articles remaining.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|13.3
|4.6
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|12.2
|4.2
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.8
|4.5
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.1
|3.8
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.6
|6.2
Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPNU (370), 1400.
Scouting: The biggest news is who Michigan will be without. The Wolverines announced Monday senior point guard Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday's game for a violation of team rules. Simpson is a team captain who has never missed a game in his career, leads the nation in assists per game, and leads Michigan in minutes played per game while ranking third on the team in scoring.
Trending: Tuesday's game matches the No. 12 and No. 14 scoring defenses in the Big Ten. Michigan allows 69.6 points per game while Nebraska gives up 75.2. In conference games alone, it's the Wolverines who are last in the league, allowing 78.5 points per contest. Nebraska is 13th at 75.8. Even with Simpson out, there could be some fireworks.
Forecasting: Whichever team can muster more mental fortitude to compete could have a large advantage. Michigan has lost four games in a row and is dealing with the suspension of one of its bedrock players. Nebraska has lost five in a row, is coming off a heartbreaking defeat at Rutgers, and like the Wolverines, NU's players are mourning the loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. The ability of both teams to lock in on the task at hand will be tested.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.