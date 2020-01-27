Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan

Nebraska is seeking the end of a losing streak while Michigan is trying to put a once promising season back on track. How do the Huskers and Wolverines compare?

Michigan (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten)

Nebraska (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPNU (370), 1400.

Scouting: The biggest news is who Michigan will be without. The Wolverines announced Monday senior point guard Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday's game for a violation of team rules. Simpson is a team captain who has never missed a game in his career, leads the nation in assists per game, and leads Michigan in minutes played per game while ranking third on the team in scoring.

Trending: Tuesday's game matches the No. 12 and No. 14 scoring defenses in the Big Ten. Michigan allows 69.6 points per game while Nebraska gives up 75.2. In conference games alone, it's the Wolverines who are last in the league, allowing 78.5 points per contest. Nebraska is 13th at 75.8. Even with Simpson out, there could be some fireworks.