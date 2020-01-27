You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.7

Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) shoots a three-pointer in the second half against Iowa on Jan. 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska is seeking the end of a losing streak while Michigan is trying to put a once promising season back on track. How do the Huskers and Wolverines compare?

Michigan (11-8, 2-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G David DeJulius 6-0 Sophomore 7.7 2.5
G Eli Brooks 6-1 Junior 10.8 3.3
G Franz Wagner 6-9 Freshman 10.1 4.4
F Isaiah Livers 6-7 Junior 13.1 3.4
C Jon Teske 7-1 Senior 13.9 7.6

Nebraska (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 13.3 4.6
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 12.2 4.2
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.8 4.5
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.1 3.8
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.6 6.2

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPNU (370), 1400.

Scouting: The biggest news is who Michigan will be without. The Wolverines announced Monday senior point guard Zavier Simpson was suspended for Tuesday's game for a violation of team rules. Simpson is a team captain who has never missed a game in his career, leads the nation in assists per game, and leads Michigan in minutes played per game while ranking third on the team in scoring.

Trending: Tuesday's game matches the No. 12 and No. 14 scoring defenses in the Big Ten. Michigan allows 69.6 points per game while Nebraska gives up 75.2. In conference games alone, it's the Wolverines who are last in the league, allowing 78.5 points per contest. Nebraska is 13th at 75.8. Even with Simpson out, there could be some fireworks.

Forecasting: Whichever team can muster more mental fortitude to compete could have a large advantage. Michigan has lost four games in a row and is dealing with the suspension of one of its bedrock players. Nebraska has lost five in a row, is coming off a heartbreaking defeat at Rutgers, and like the Wolverines, NU's players are mourning the loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. The ability of both teams to lock in on the task at hand will be tested.

— Chris Basnett

— Chris Basnett

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

