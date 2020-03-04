You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.28

Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham (22) drives to the basket against Michigan’s Eli Brooks (55) Jan. 28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska (7-22, 2-16)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 So. 12.0 4.5
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Jr. 12.1 3.5
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Jr. 8.6 4.8
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Sr. 12.6 3.8
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Fr. 5.9 6.6

Michigan (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, FS1 (75), 1400.

Scouting: Zavier Simpson leads the nation in assists per game and will likely be licking his chops to face a Nebraska team he didn't play against last month while serving a one-game suspension. That Jan. 28 matchup is the only game the senior point guard has missed in his entire college career. 

Trending: Michigan is ranked 25th in the Associated Press top 25. The last time Nebraska won a road game against a team in the AP top 25? Last season, when the Huskers went to Indiana and led from start to finish in a 66-51 win over the No. 25 Hoosiers.

Forecasting: It's senior night at Michigan, and the Wolverines will honor the two winningest players in the history of the program in Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. It's going to be an emotionally charged environment with the Wolverines at full strength. NU better buckle up if it wants to stay in it.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

