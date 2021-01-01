Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

Scouting: Michigan State opened Big Ten play with three straight defeats for just the second time in coach Tom Izzo's 26 seasons in charge. The only other time was in the 2001-02 season. The Spartans have dropped decisions to Northwestern (79-65), Wisconsin (85-76) and Minnesota (81-56). As is the case with Nebraska, Michigan State is struggling mightily on the offensive end, and that's seemingly affecting its defense. The Spartans' average of 65.7 points in conference play ranks 13th out of 14 teams. Meanwhile, Sparty is allowing 81.7 points, also 13th. Watts has been playing point guard, but it hasn't been going well and Izzo is searching for answers. He's never had an 0-4 start in the conference.