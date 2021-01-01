Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

Steven M. Sipple previews the Huskers' home game against the Spartans.
Michigan State (6-3, 0-3 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Foster Loyer, 6-0, jr., 6.6, 1.9; G Joshua Langford, 6-5, sr., 7.8, 2.5; F Joey Hauser, 6-9, jr., 13.1, 8.1; F Thomas Kithier, 6-8, jr., 3.4, 2.9; G Rocket Watts, 6-2, so., 9.9, 1.9.
Nebraska (4-6, 0-3 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 13.4, 7.5; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.6, 3.9; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.7, 5.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 6.5, 4.8; F Yvan Ouedraogo, 6-9, so., 5.0, 5.7.
Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Michigan State opened Big Ten play with three straight defeats for just the second time in coach Tom Izzo's 26 seasons in charge. The only other time was in the 2001-02 season. The Spartans have dropped decisions to Northwestern (79-65), Wisconsin (85-76) and Minnesota (81-56). As is the case with Nebraska, Michigan State is struggling mightily on the offensive end, and that's seemingly affecting its defense. The Spartans' average of 65.7 points in conference play ranks 13th out of 14 teams. Meanwhile, Sparty is allowing 81.7 points, also 13th. Watts has been playing point guard, but it hasn't been going well and Izzo is searching for answers. He's never had an 0-4 start in the conference.
Trending: Michigan State leads the all-time series 18-9, including 10-3 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. The Spartans have won the last six meetings. Michigan State's 70-64 win in 2019 ended Nebraska's 20-game home win streak, while NU's triumph in 2014 in East Lansing, Michigan, was the Huskers' last road win against a top-10 opponent.
Forecasting: Michigan State is a 6½-point favorite. It's an interesting matchup in that both teams are really struggling on the offensive end, and both were blown out in their most recent games. Nebraska actually played pretty well for long stretches of its first two Big Ten games. But the Huskers have dropped 20 straight conference games dating to last season. In order to end the skid against MSU, they'll have to get back in transition and rebound well. Should be a close game.
— Steven M. Sipple