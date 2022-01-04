Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

Trending: Michigan State leads the Big Ten and is seventh in the country in blocked shots, swatting away an average of 6.4 attempts per game. For a Nebraska team that wants to get into the paint, it's going to take some really good decision-making and some tough efforts at the rim to convert inside against a really good interior defense.

Forecasting: Michigan State already has two road wins in Big Ten play this season, which is one more than Nebraska has in two-plus seasons under Fred Hoiberg. The Spartans are a tough out anywhere, but especially at the Breslin Center, where NU hasn't won since 2016. In Nebraska's four trips to East Lansing since, the final margins have been 16, 29, 15 and 10 points.