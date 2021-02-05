Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

Scouting: Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points against Nebraska in the teams' first meeting this season. The 6-foot-6 junior is the only player in Division I averaging at least 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game. If he had another game against NU like he did the first time around, the Huskers will have their hands full.

Trending: Since Nebraska improbably won three in a row against Michigan State in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the Spartans have reeled off seven straight wins in the series, with five coming by double digits, and scored more than 80 points in five of those games. That last matchup came on Jan. 2, or what feels like a year ago with all that's gone on with both teams since then.