Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Michigan State

Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 1.2

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown dunks on a breakaway against Nebraska in the second half on Jan. 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' road game against Michigan State.

Nebraska (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 12.6, 6.8; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.3, 4.2; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 18.4, 5.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.3, 4.8; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 10.0, 3.0.

Michigan State (8-7, 2-7)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Foster Loyer, 6-0, jr., 4.9, 1.7; G Joshua Langford, 6-5, sr., 9.3, 2.1; F Aaron Henry, 6-6, jr., 13.9, 5.7; F Thomas Kithier, 6-8, jr., 3.4, 3.0; F Joey Hauser, 6-9, jr., 11.2, 7.5.

Time, TV, radio: 5:30 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points against Nebraska in the teams' first meeting this season. The 6-foot-6 junior is the only player in Division I averaging at least 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game. If he had another game against NU like he did the first time around, the Huskers will have their hands full.

Trending: Since Nebraska improbably won three in a row against Michigan State in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the Spartans have reeled off seven straight wins in the series, with five coming by double digits, and scored more than 80 points in five of those games. That last matchup came on Jan. 2, or what feels like a year ago with all that's gone on with both teams since then.

Forecasting: It's probably not going to be pretty. This isn't a great Michigan State team, but Nebraska has a lot of hurdles it will have to overcome if it wants to keep this one competitive. Patience — from coaches, players and fans — will be needed.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

