Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-McNeese State

Who's (likely) starting and what to watch for in Nebraska's season-opening game against McNeese State on Tuesday in Lincoln.

McNeese State (0-0)

Nebraska (0-0)

Time, TV and radio: 11 a.m., BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: McNeese State senior Dru Kuxhausen returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since 2017, when he scored 39 points for Scottsbluff in the Class B state semifinals and 19 more in the state title game as the Bearcats finished second to Omaha Skutt. Kuxhausen led all of Division I last season with 125 made three-pointers, shooting 46% from long range.

Trending: McNeese State only began practicing on its home campus Nov. 15 after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged Lake Charles, Louisiana, where the school is located. The Cowboys' two-year-old arena suffered nearly $22 million in damages, forcing the team to move into its old arena for the season. McNeese spent the first month of preseason practice in Lafayette working out at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.