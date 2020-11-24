 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-McNeese State
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-McNeese State

Who's (likely) starting and what to watch for in Nebraska's season-opening game against McNeese State on Tuesday in Lincoln.

McNeese State (0-0)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G AJ Lawson 6-5 Sr. 0.0 0.0
G Dru Kuxhausen 6-0 Sr. 0.0 0.0
G Collin Warren 6-4 RFr. 0.0 0.0
F Carlos Rosario 6-9 Sr. 0.0 0.0
F Keyshawn Feazell 6-9 Sr. 0.0 0.0

Nebraska (0-0)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Dalano Banton 6-9 So. 0.0 0.0
G Trey McGowens 6-4 Jr. 0.0 0.0
G Teddy Allen 6-6 Jr. 0.0 0.0
F Lat Mayen 6-9 Jr. 0.0 0.0
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 So. 0.0 0.0

Time, TV and radio: 11 a.m., BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: McNeese State senior Dru Kuxhausen returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since 2017, when he scored 39 points for Scottsbluff in the Class B state semifinals and 19 more in the state title game as the Bearcats finished second to Omaha Skutt. Kuxhausen led all of Division I last season with 125 made three-pointers, shooting 46% from long range.

Trending: McNeese State only began practicing on its home campus Nov. 15 after Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged Lake Charles, Louisiana, where the school is located. The Cowboys' two-year-old arena suffered nearly $22 million in damages, forcing the team to move into its old arena for the season. McNeese spent the first month of preseason practice in Lafayette working out at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Forecasting: McNeese State has two intriguing weapons in Kuxhausen and 6-foot-5 guard A.J. Lawson, who led the team in scoring last season, and adds 6-foot-9 Mississippi State transfer Keyshawn Feazell to the lineup. As NU learned last year with UC Riverside, just because it's a season-opener doesn't mean it will be easy. Nebraska's revamped lineup needs to put together a strong start to get this bizarre season off on the right foot.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

