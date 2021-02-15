Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

Scouting: Eric Ayala is quietly having an all-Big Ten caliber season since taking on a larger role after the graduation of Anthony Cowan. The junior guard leads the Terps in scoring, steals and minutes played, is third on the team in assists and fourth in rebounding.

Trending: The last three games between Nebraska and Maryland in College Park have all been decided by two points, with the other meeting between the teams at the Xfinity Center being decided by four. Perhaps that will bode well for a Husker team taking on a Maryland squad that is just 2-5 at home this season in Big Ten play.