Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' road games against Maryland.
Nebraska (5-12, 1-9 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 10.8, 6.6; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.0, 4.2; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 16.6, 5.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.5, 4.8; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 5.3, 4.8.
Maryland (11-10, 5-9)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Aaron Wiggins, 6-6, jr., 12.7, 5.3; G Darryl Morsell 6-5, sr., 8.6, 3.8; G Eric Ayala, 6-5, jr., 14.2, 3.6; G Hakim Hart, 6-6, so., 8.0, 3.2; F Donta Scott, 6-7, so., 12.2, 6.6.
Time, TV, radio: Tuesday and Wednesday, 6 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Eric Ayala is quietly having an all-Big Ten caliber season since taking on a larger role after the graduation of Anthony Cowan. The junior guard leads the Terps in scoring, steals and minutes played, is third on the team in assists and fourth in rebounding.
Trending: The last three games between Nebraska and Maryland in College Park have all been decided by two points, with the other meeting between the teams at the Xfinity Center being decided by four. Perhaps that will bode well for a Husker team taking on a Maryland squad that is just 2-5 at home this season in Big Ten play.
Forecasting: Maryland very badly needs to win these games to keep its tenuous NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Terps are a popular team in many metrics, including ranking 36th in the NET and 35th at KenPom. But a 5-9 league record, no matter how difficult the Big Ten may be, doesn't provide a lot of leeway. NU can win these games. But Maryland shouldn't be overlooking the Huskers.
— Chris Basnett
