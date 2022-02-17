Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Maryland on Friday.
MARYLAND (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Fatts Russell, 5-11, sr., 13.6, 4.2; G Eric Ayala, 6-5, sr., 15.1, 4.6; G Hakim Hart, 6-8, jr., 9.7, 3.6; F Donta Scott, 6-8, jr., 12.6, 6.2; F Qudus Wahab, 6-11, jr., 8.2, 5.8.
NEBRASKA (7-18, 1-13)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 4.5; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.5, 5.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.6, 4.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.3, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.6, 5.7.
Time; TV; location; radio: 8 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.
Scouting: Fatts Russell has the best name in the Big Ten and a pretty good game to go with it. The Rhode Island transfer was expected to make a big impact when he made the move to Maryland, and while the team record hasn't been great, Russell has proved himself at the power conference level.
Trending: Maryland does more damage at the free-throw line than any team in the Big Ten, leading the league in free throws made while standing second in free throws attempted. The Terps convert, too, hitting at a 75% clip.
Forecasting: This is probably Nebraska's best remaining shot for a win. According to KenPom's metrics, the Huskers have a 40% chance of winning. In their other five remaining regular-season games, the Huskers are pegged at less than a 20% chance to win.
— Chris Basnett
