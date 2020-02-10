Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

The Huskers are sliding on an eight-game losing streak — and the schedule doesn't get any easier with a trip to College Park.

Nebraska (7-16, 2-10 Big Ten)

Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Maryland forward Jalen Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game during Maryland's six-game winning streak. The 6-foot-10 sophomore is also the Terps' top three-point shooter, hitting nearly 40% of his attempts. Smith is shooting 48% from three-point range in Big Ten games.

Trending: Nebraska point guard Cam Mack needs five assists to pass Tyronn Lue for fifth all time on the Huskers' single-season assists list. Mack has 148 assists this season. The rest of the Huskers combined have 183.

Forecasting: A depleted Nebraska team has beaten Maryland before, with Johnny Trueblood and the fellas getting the job done last season at the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers will need a similar effort Tuesday, especially on defense, to have a shot. Wouldn't hurt to make a few more layups either.