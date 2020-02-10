You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

NU men's basketball, 12.29

Nebraska’s Cam Mack (3) falls in to his teammates on the sideline during a Dec. 29, 2019, game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

The Huskers are sliding on an eight-game losing streak — and the schedule doesn't get any easier with a trip to College Park. 

Nebraska (7-16, 2-10 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 13.0 4.5
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 11.4 3.9
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.7 4.5
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 11.9 3.7
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.2 5.9

Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Anthony Cowan 6-0 Senior 16.4 3.7
G Eric Ayala 6-5 Sophomore 17.9 2.8
G Darryl Morsell 6-5 Junior 8.7 5.0
F Donta Scott 6-7 Freshman 5.2 3.5
F Jalen Smith 6-10 Sophomore 15.0 10.1

Time, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Maryland forward Jalen Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game during Maryland's six-game winning streak. The 6-foot-10 sophomore is also the Terps' top three-point shooter, hitting nearly 40% of his attempts. Smith is shooting 48% from three-point range in Big Ten games.

Trending: Nebraska point guard Cam Mack needs five assists to pass Tyronn Lue for fifth all time on the Huskers' single-season assists list. Mack has 148 assists this season. The rest of the Huskers combined have 183.

Forecasting: A depleted Nebraska team has beaten Maryland before, with Johnny Trueblood and the fellas getting the job done last season at the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers will need a similar effort Tuesday, especially on defense, to have a shot. Wouldn't hurt to make a few more layups either.

— Chris Basnett

 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

