Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maryland

The Huskers are sliding on an eight-game losing streak — and the schedule doesn't get any easier with a trip to College Park.
Nebraska (7-16, 2-10 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|13.0
|4.5
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|11.4
|3.9
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.7
|4.5
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|11.9
|3.7
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.2
|5.9
Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Anthony Cowan
|6-0
|Senior
|16.4
|3.7
|G Eric Ayala
|6-5
|Sophomore
|17.9
|2.8
|G Darryl Morsell
|6-5
|Junior
|8.7
|5.0
|F Donta Scott
|6-7
|Freshman
|5.2
|3.5
|F Jalen Smith
|6-10
|Sophomore
|15.0
|10.1
Time, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Maryland forward Jalen Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game during Maryland's six-game winning streak. The 6-foot-10 sophomore is also the Terps' top three-point shooter, hitting nearly 40% of his attempts. Smith is shooting 48% from three-point range in Big Ten games.
Trending: Nebraska point guard Cam Mack needs five assists to pass Tyronn Lue for fifth all time on the Huskers' single-season assists list. Mack has 148 assists this season. The rest of the Huskers combined have 183.
Forecasting: A depleted Nebraska team has beaten Maryland before, with Johnny Trueblood and the fellas getting the job done last season at the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers will need a similar effort Tuesday, especially on defense, to have a shot. Wouldn't hurt to make a few more layups either.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.