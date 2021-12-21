 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kennesaw State
topical

Kansas State vs. Nebraska, 12.19

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) gets fouled by Kansas State's Luke Kasubke (22) in the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Kennesaw State on Wednesday.

Kennesaw State (4-7, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Terrell Burden, 5-10, jr., 11.0, 2.2; G Chris Youngblood, 6-4, so., 13.5, 5.4; G Brandon Stroud, 6-6, so., 5.3, 3.5; G Spencer Rodgers, 6-4, sr., 12.0, 5.2; F Demond Robinson, 6-8, jr., 8.2, 5.5.

NEBRASKA (5-7, 0-2 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.4, 5.7; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.0, 6.1; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.8, 1.7; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 3.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 8.8, 6.6.

Time, TV, location, radio: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: Kennesaw State has thrown a scare into a pair of power conference opponents, pushing Iowa State and Creighton in a pair of single-digit losses to open the year. Sophomore Curtis Youngblood is the team's leading scorer and was on the Atlantic Sun Conference all-freshman team last season.

Trending: Nebraska might not have to shoot well from three-point range Wednesday. Kennesaw State is one of the worst teams in the nation at defending two-pointers — the Owls rank 356th out of 358 Division I teams in opponent two-point shooting percentage, allowing foes to make a whopping 60% of their shots inside the arc.

Forecasting: This is a gotta-have-it game for Nebraska, which won't take the court again until Jan. 2 when it plays Ohio State in the first of 18 straight Big Ten games. Three of Kennesaw's four wins have come against non-Division I opponents, but the Owls are tested with games against Iowa State, Creighton and Wake Forest. Bottom line, NU has to win.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

