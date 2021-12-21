Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kennesaw State

Trending: Nebraska might not have to shoot well from three-point range Wednesday. Kennesaw State is one of the worst teams in the nation at defending two-pointers — the Owls rank 356th out of 358 Division I teams in opponent two-point shooting percentage, allowing foes to make a whopping 60% of their shots inside the arc.

Forecasting: This is a gotta-have-it game for Nebraska, which won't take the court again until Jan. 2 when it plays Ohio State in the first of 18 straight Big Ten games. Three of Kennesaw's four wins have come against non-Division I opponents, but the Owls are tested with games against Iowa State, Creighton and Wake Forest. Bottom line, NU has to win.