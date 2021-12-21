Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kennesaw State

Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD, first impressions of the new Husker assistants and VB in the Final Four
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.
Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Kennesaw State on Wednesday.
Kennesaw State (4-7, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Terrell Burden, 5-10, jr., 11.0, 2.2; G Chris Youngblood, 6-4, so., 13.5, 5.4; G Brandon Stroud, 6-6, so., 5.3, 3.5; G Spencer Rodgers, 6-4, sr., 12.0, 5.2; F Demond Robinson, 6-8, jr., 8.2, 5.5.
NEBRASKA (5-7, 0-2 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.4, 5.7; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.0, 6.1; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.8, 1.7; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 3.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 8.8, 6.6.
Time, TV, location, radio: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: Kennesaw State has thrown a scare into a pair of power conference opponents, pushing Iowa State and Creighton in a pair of single-digit losses to open the year. Sophomore Curtis Youngblood is the team's leading scorer and was on the Atlantic Sun Conference all-freshman team last season.
Trending: Nebraska might not have to shoot well from three-point range Wednesday. Kennesaw State is one of the worst teams in the nation at defending two-pointers — the Owls rank 356th out of 358 Division I teams in opponent two-point shooting percentage, allowing foes to make a whopping 60% of their shots inside the arc.
Forecasting: This is a gotta-have-it game for Nebraska, which won't take the court again until Jan. 2 when it plays Ohio State in the first of 18 straight Big Ten games. Three of Kennesaw's four wins have come against non-Division I opponents, but the Owls are tested with games against Iowa State, Creighton and Wake Forest. Bottom line, NU has to win.
— Chris Basnett
Photos: Husker men host Kansas State in a matchup of former Big 12 rivals
